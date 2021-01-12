You are here

Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check

Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check
The investigation continues into what caused the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 to crash, killing all onboard minutes after takeoff on Jan. 9. (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check

Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check
  • The Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea on Saturday, four minutes after taking off from Jakarta’s main airport
  • Initial findings by Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) showed a jet engine was running when it hit the water
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s transport ministry said on Tuesday a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea three days ago had passed an airworthiness inspection last month, as a search continued to recover the plane’s two black box recorders.
The Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea on Saturday, four minutes after taking off from Jakarta’s main airport.
The Transport Ministry said in a statement the plane, which had been grounded between March and December last year during the pandemic, passed an airworthiness inspection on Dec. 14.
The plane flew five days later with no passengers and then resumed commercial flights on Dec. 22, the ministry said.
Initial findings by Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) showed a jet engine was running when it hit the water, based on damage seen on parts retrieved from the sea.
“The damage on the fan blade showed that the engine was still working on impact,” KNKT chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said in a statement.
“This is consistent with the hypothesis that the plane’s system was still working at an altitude of 250 feet (76 meters),” he said, noting the plane was transmitting data at that altitude.
Indonesian police made the first identification of a victim from the crash on Monday. Flight attendant Okky Bisma was identified by his fingerprints, said a police official.
“My super kind husband... Heaven is your place... Until we meet again darling,” Okky’s wife, who is also a flight attendant, wrote on her Instagram account.
In a separate post, she wrote that she was lucky to have met Okky who “always pampered me,” along with a picture of them together with a sunset in the background.
The plane was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km (460 miles) from Jakarta, before it disappeared from radar screens.
It was the second major air crash in Indonesia since 189 passengers and crew were killed in 2018 when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX also plunged into the Java Sea soon after taking off from Jakarta. The jet that crashed on Saturday is a largely different design.
Divers have narrowed down an area where the flight recorders, known as black boxes, are believed to be but search efforts have been hindered by debris, officials said.
A remotely operated vehicle had been deployed to help scour the seabed, while navy vessels with sonar search from the surface.
Once the flight data and cockpit voice recorders are found, the KNKT expects to be able to read the information in three days.
With few immediate clues on what caused a catastrophic loss of control after take-off, investigators will rely heavily on the flight recorders to determine what went wrong.
The Sriwijaya Air plane was nearly 27 years old, much older than Boeing’s problem-plagued 737 MAX model. Older 737 models are widely flown and do not have the stall-prevention system implicated in the MAX safety crisis.

Updated 2 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Austria expels alleged Turkish spy

Austria expels alleged Turkish spy
  • According to former MP Berivan Aslan who is active on Kurdish issues, Ozturk had been charged with assassinating her and two others
  • As Ozturk could no longer be held in pre-trial detention, authorities decided to expel him rather than allow him to remain on Austrian soil
Updated 2 min 54 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: AN Italian man of Turkish origin who claimed to have been tasked with killing public figures in Austria has been expelled from the country, his lawyer said Tuesday.
Feyyaz Ozturk, 53, turned himself in to the Austrian intelligence services last year.
According to former MP Berivan Aslan who is active on Kurdish issues, Ozturk had been charged with assassinating her and two others who had expressed views critical of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“The authorities considered him to be an imminent danger to public security and he was taken to the Italian border before Christmas,” Ozturk’s lawyer Veronika Ujvarosi told AFP.
Prosecutors confirmed that they had opened an investigation against Ozturk in September and subsequently charged him with conducting “military espionage on behalf of a foreign state.”
He risks up to two years in jail if convicted.
Ozturk’s trial is scheduled for February 4, Vienna’s criminal court confirmed Tuesday.
According to local press reports, Ozturk had admitted to investigators that he gave false testimony to a Turkish court in a case which ended in the conviction of an employee at the US consulate in Istanbul last June on terror charges.
As Ozturk could no longer be held in pre-trial detention, authorities decided to expel him rather than allow him to remain on Austrian soil, Ujvarosi said.
“My client is well and he would like to return to Austria,” she said, adding that she had asked for a temporary lifting of his ban from Austria so that he can attend his trial.
Aslan told AFP this week that she was still under police protection, first extended to her when the plot allegations came to light last year.
Turkish authorities have vehemently denied any connection to Ozturk.
A neutral country which plays host to a wide range of international organizations, Austria has a reputation as a center of espionage.
However, allegations of plots such as that involving Ozturk have been rare.

