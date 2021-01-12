You are here

‘The Line’ reflects Saudi Arabia’s seriousness to diversify economy: Minister of Commerce

NEOM is a distinctive and innovative model. (Supplied)
  • The Line project aims to fulfill the transformative model for future cities
  • NEOM reflects the unprecedented radical transformation that the Kingdom is witnessing
Saudi Arabia’s keenness on undertaking a large project like The Line at this time, in addition to the follow-up by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, affirm the seriousness towards diversifying the economy and promote development, NEOM board member and Minister of Commerce and acting Minister of Media, Majid Al-Qasabi, told Al Arabiya.

The Line project aims to fulfill the transformative model for future cities, so that NEOM will become a global interface to attract a unique urban model across the world, Al-Qasabi added.

NEOM reflects the unprecedented radical transformation that the Kingdom is witnessing, as it is a new polarized and attractive platform across continents.

NEOM is a distinctive and innovative model, which will create opportunities in various fields, whether job opportunities, investments, or partnerships.

The minister asserted that taking advantage of these opportunities will put Saudi Arabia in the ranks of developed countries.

The project is considered an economic engine for the region, as NEOM will play a pivotal role in development, he highlighted, pointing out that the city will set a scale to measure future cities and determine the Kingdom’s image in general and Saudi citizen in particular.

Earlier this week, the Crown Prince unveiled The Line project within NEOM, a city of million residents, as its development will start during Q1 2021, according to data compiled by Argaam.

Topics: The Line Saudi Arabia

Oman raising up to $2 bln loan with mostly regional banks — sources

  • Oman started talks with banks for a new loan of at least $1 billion in November
  • Part of the new loan will refinance a $1 billion debt facility due in January
DUBAI: Oman is looking to raise up to $2 billion with a loan arranged mostly by local and regional lenders, as international banks tread carefully due to the deterioration of its credit profile, sources said.
Oman started talks with banks for a new loan of at least $1 billion in November, sources told Reuters at the time, as it geared up for heavy debt redemptions.
It is now working with a group of banks to raise a $1.1 billion facility which could go up to $2 billion in size depending on market appetite, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The banks leading the deal are HSBC, Mashreqbank, Gulf International Bank, Bank Muscat and Bank Dhofar, said the sources.
The loan, now being marketed to a wider group of lenders, has a 15-month maturity with the possibility to extend it by an additional 12 months at the borrower’s discretion.
HSBC declined to comment. The other banks and Oman’s ministry of finance did not respond to comment requests.
The presence of only HSBC among the leading group indicates international banks have become more cautious about their exposure to Oman due to its downward credit trajectory over the past few years, as lower oil prices hammered state finances, said the sources.
For smaller regional banks, Oman — rated sub-investment grade by all major credit ratings agencies — represents instead a good opportunity as its borrowing costs have increased.
“The overall landscape of lending in Oman has been changing,” said one of the sources.
Part of the new loan will refinance a $1 billion debt facility due in January, the same source said.
Oman’s external debt maturing this and next year amounts to $10.7 billion, or about 7.5% of gross domestic product, S&P Global Ratings has said.
Oman expects a 2021 budget deficit of 2.24 billion rials ($5.82 billion) this year. To make up the shortfall the government aims to raise about 1.6 billion through borrowing and draw 600 million from its reserves. ($1 = 0.3847 Omani rials)

Topics: Oman economy business

