You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia expected to lead regional IPO market in 2021

Saudi Arabia expected to lead regional IPO market in 2021

The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). (AFP/File Photo)
The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7x37

Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia expected to lead regional IPO market in 2021

The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). (AFP/File Photo)
  • Saudi Arabia dominated in terms of IPO proceeds generated, accounting for 78% of issuance
Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to lead the regional initial public offering (IPO) market in 2021, with authorities believed to be viewing over 15 potential listing applications, according to a report issued by the Kuwait-based KAMCO Investment Co.

The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020” as four out of the seven IPOs in the region were on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The Kingdom also dominated in terms of IPO proceeds generated, accounting for 78 percent — or $1.45 billion — of issuance.

Qatar witnessed a primary issuance, with the IPO of QLM Life & Medical Insurance Co. amounting to $178 million in December 2020.

The UAE re-entered regional IPO markets with the issuance of Al-Mal Capital REIT worth $95.3 million.

The report said Saudi Arabia’s healthcare operator Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services had the largest IPO in the region in 2020, with proceeds of $698.6 million.

Saudi retailer Bin Dawood Holding came next with proceeds of $585.1 million.

Globally, IPO volumes grew 15 percent year-on-year in 2020 to reach 1,322 issuances. Proceeds rose 26 percent to $263 billion over the same time period, the highest level since 2010 and driven mainly by a 69 percent year-on-year surge in issuances in the US. Elsewhere around the globe, China saw a 41 percent increase in the number of issuances.

During 2020, the total number of IPOs in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states declined to seven issuances compared to 12 in 2019, but KAMCO said it is optimistic for 2021.

“We expect IPO markets in the GCC to remain active in 2021, given the number of catalysts that could support primary markets from within the region,” it added.

The report said proceeds from GCC issuers in 2020, on regional and international exchanges, amounted to $1.87 billion, compared to $29.04 billion in 2019.

“The IPO market in the GCC could have witnessed higher activity in 2020 in our view, particularly in H1-2020, as issuers chose to defer their primary market entrances, until secondary markets recover from the impact of Covid-19,” it added.

“This led to the backend loaded issuances in 2020, while other issuers pushed their ambitions into 2021.”

In December, Tadawul said it plans to start laying the groundwork for its own IPO, with the launch expected in the coming year.

Speaking at a webinar organized by Bloomberg, Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO and board member of Tadawul, said 2020 had been “an exceptional year” but “the market reacted proactively” to the impact of the pandemic.

As an example of the bourse’s resilience, he pointed to the fact that Tadawul, which was established in 2007 and is 100 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund, in August launched the Kingdom’s first exchange-traded derivatives market and clearing house, part of its strategy to make its equity markets more attractive to foreign investors.

As well as his company’s own listing, he expressed hope that 2021 will be an important year for IPOs in the Kingdom.

Speaking at the same event, Ammar Al-Khudairy, chairman of Samba Financial Group, echoed Al-Hussan’s optimism, saying: “A nice number (a dozen or so) of IPOs are coming up in 2021.”

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia IPO Middle-East

Related

Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO and board member of Tadawul, confirmed the long-awaited share sale will take place after 2021, depending on the progress of initial preparations. (Screenshot/Supplied)
Business & Economy
Tadawul listing after 2021 highlights Saudi IPO resurgence
Special How Saudi Aramco IPO proved a game changer in a tumultuous year for oil
Business & Economy
How Saudi Aramco IPO proved a game changer in a tumultuous year for oil

‘Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry’ sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic

‘Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry’ sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic
Updated 13 January 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

‘Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry’ sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic

‘Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry’ sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic
  • Startup Resal delivers to over 40 Saudi cities, planning expansion across GCC in 2021
Updated 13 January 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Resal – a startup often referred to as “the Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry” – reported a 1,500 percent year-on-year increase in sales last year, as workers stuck at home as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic embraced e-commerce portals.

“I think during the pandemic, the e-commerce and the digital products and services helped a lot of people to survive, to send a reward and gifts, to help people educate their child and help us to deliver food and even medicine or health (services),” Hatem Kameli CEO and founder of Resal, told Arab News.

However, he said the move to online had already begun before the virus outbreak and the health crisis had only helped to drive its acceleration. “Their behavior had changed even before the pandemic. The pandemic helped to explain the impact of e-commerce and digital startups.”

Resal is a digital platform specialized in facilitating and simplifying the gifting experience and allows users to order a range of gifts, such as flowers, chocolate, and other items.

It had a soft launch in Jeddah in September 2016 and officially started operations in February 2017. “Since that time, we developed a lot of technologies and developed infrastructure to be ready for any scalability opportunity, any opportunity in the market to scale, to grow, and to catch the market share,” Kameli added.

The company currently delivers to 40 Saudi cities and is planning to expand outside the Kingdom this year.

“We are planning to expand our services in more GCC countries. We launched last year in Kuwait and Bahrain and we are planning to expand our services to the UAE and other GCC countries, and if we reached that, then we will expand more to Cairo and Alexandria, in Egypt,” he said.

With customers at home, the company enjoyed a 1,500 percent surge in orders and also expanded its network to include prominent partners such as Jarir, Careem, Mrsool, Al-Nahdi pharmacy, Landmark Group, and more than 300 suppliers and partners throughout the region.

In order to capitalize on this growth, it is also aiming to introduce new services for businesses and launch a new e-gift service, as well as having other projects in the works.

Kameli said social distancing and increased hygiene measures had not heavily impacted on overall costs, but the company had witnessed a drop in revenue in April.

“I don’t think it impacted because we are a small team and they understand the situation and we didn’t decrease the cost but the pandemic – especially in April – impacted the revenue side. We dropped in revenue, but we changed everything to be realigned and to grow again, especially in May, June, and July.

“We didn’t change the operation model, but we did some optimization to be more efficient to reach our objectives,” he added.

The company raised funding in two rounds, the first in January 2018 and the second in June 2019, and another bid for funding is planned later this year.

On the potential of a stock market listing, Kameli said: “It is the dream of any entrepreneur or any startup to enable people to buy and sell through their stock and shares.”

Resal’s success can be put down to Saudi consumers’ embracing of e-commerce and online shopping and the dominance of digital payments in the Kingdom.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, economist and secretary-general of the media and banking awareness committee for Saudi banks, recently told Arab News that digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020, while cash withdrawals from ATMs and other payment points fell 30 percent over the same period.

At the same time, the value of digital payments rose 24.1 percent last year to around SR349 billion ($93.7 billion), as the number of payment points jumped 70 percent throughout the year.

Evidence of the growing preference for e-commerce over cash was seen during the Black Friday sales late last year. A survey carried out by advertising platform Criteo of 900 Saudi online consumers found that around 40 percent of respondents said they planned to buy more products online, with household products, groceries, and beauty and hygiene items proving most popular.

Overall, the research found that 58 percent of Saudi respondents were more comfortable shopping online in 2020 than in-store.

Topics: Uber Resal

Related

‘Uber for imams’ promises to revolutionize access to religious services
World
‘Uber for imams’ promises to revolutionize access to religious services
Start-up of the Week: Resal — The Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry
Saudi Arabia
Start-up of the Week: Resal — The Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry

Latest updates

UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism
UN calls for enhanced international cooperation to tackle terrorism
Malaysian king, PM announce state of emergency until August, national lockdowns over virus surge
Malaysian king, PM announce state of emergency until August, national lockdowns over virus surge
Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life
Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life
Saudi Shoura Council calls for study of citizens skills gap
Saudi Shoura Council calls for study of citizens skills gap
Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission board member
Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission board member

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.