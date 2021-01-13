Registration for 2nd phase of Saudi culture ministry fashion program begins

RIYADH: Registration for the second phase of the Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Incubation Program began on Tuesday.
It is designed to uncover, support and promote local creatives and entrepreneurs in the fashion sector.
The registration process will continue until Jan. 18 via https://engage.moc.gov.sa/fashion_bootcamp.
The program will start on Feb. 28 and continue until March 4.
The first phase starting from Jan. 14 is a three-day virtual “fashion hackathon,” which, according to the ministry’s website, will see participants split into small groups to “solve some specific challenges in the field within a short period of time.”
The winners will receive a five-day trip to Milan Fashion Week. The second phase is a “boot camp” — a five-day virtual event focused on fashion and entrepreneurship that will help participants to develop their ideas, network, and receive guidance from top fashion professionals.
The third phase — “Babysitter” is a longer-term incubator providing participants with the guidance and support necessary to “establish foundations and help them strengthen their product.”
