Registration for 2nd phase of Saudi culture ministry fashion program begins

Updated 13 January 2021
Updated 13 January 2021

Registration for 2nd phase of Saudi culture ministry fashion program begins

Registration for 2nd phase of Saudi culture ministry fashion program begins
Updated 13 January 2021

RIYADH: Registration for the second phase of the Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Incubation Program began on Tuesday.
It is designed to uncover, support and promote local creatives and entrepreneurs in the fashion sector.
The registration process will continue until Jan. 18 via https://engage.moc.gov.sa/fashion_bootcamp.
The program will start on Feb. 28 and continue until March 4.
The first phase starting from Jan. 14 is a three-day virtual “fashion hackathon,” which, according to the ministry’s website, will see participants split into small groups to “solve some specific challenges in the field within a short period of time.”
The winners will receive a five-day trip to Milan Fashion Week. The second phase is a “boot camp” — a five-day virtual event focused on fashion and entrepreneurship that will help participants to develop their ideas, network, and receive guidance from top fashion professionals.
The third phase — “Babysitter” is a longer-term incubator providing participants with the guidance and support necessary to “establish foundations and help them strengthen their product.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi fashion

Updated 13 January 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life
  • Using artificial intelligence to preserve old photographs and rare film footage for posterity
Updated 13 January 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

RIYADH: A digital museum curator has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to help bring the history of Saudi Arabia back to the future.

Omar Murshid, who set up Al-Masmak Digital Museum a decade ago, has been painstakingly transforming old black-and-white photographs and rare film footage into color images.

And his preservation project has seen faded images of historic events and landmarks brought back to life.

 

 Murshid established his digital museum in 2011 to be a cultural and recreational platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom and has worked on a number of initiatives to revive Saudi heritage with the use of the latest technology.

“I chose a pocket watch that was made in the 1940s, one of the gifts of King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the Saudi foreign minister back then, and used a 3-D scanner to scan it,” he told Arab News.

FASTFACT

It aims to be a platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom.

“Given that this technology is new and still being developed, the results were not perfect, and some gaps appeared on the watch’s structure. Therefore, I had to adjust it manually, which required a lot of time and effort.”

 

 And his latest initiative has involved restoring and enhancing black-and-white pictures and videos.

“I used Adobe Photoshop to colorize the photographs and had to add the colors and adjust the layers manually. It is a long process that requires hours of work.”

Special apps can also automatically identify the color shades seen on black-and-white or sepia photos. But coloring old film footage is a far more complicated process.

 

 “That is why I had to use the latest AI software. This technology conducts several experiences before showing the result. The software works on decompressing the video into images and frames and coloring each one separately,” he said.

Film featuring the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the Hajj season in 1954, and King Abdul Aziz’s historic visit to Egypt in 1946 have been among the images picked for color restoration.

Murshid’s work can be viewed on Al-Masmak account on Instagram.

 

 

Topics: Digital museum

