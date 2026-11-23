ALKHOBAR: Al-Ittihad calmed fans’ worries in the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite after cruising to a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor on Matchday 5, pushing the club back into the top eight.

The Tigers’ form has been inconsistent this season, with a draw with Al-Shamal and a defeat to Shabab Al-Ahli preceding their first win, over Neftchi on Matchday 3, before a 4-1 home defeat to Al-Ain set alarm bells ringing among the Al-Ittihad faithful.

While Pakhtakor have been languishing near the bottom of the standings with only two points to their name, both came against Saudi opposition, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.

But the three points may not keep Al-Ittihad in the top eight for long. Al-Wasl and Al-Nassr sit below them, both with games in hand, and can leapfrog Jens Wissing’s side.

It was Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti who put Al-Ittihad into the lead on Monday evening. In the seventh minute, the right-back ran into the box, received Marwan Al-Sahafi’s backheel and struck a shot into the far corner.

Breakout star George Ilenikhena had a quiet first half, but extended his team’s lead in the 47th minute. Mukhtar Ali's long-range shot struck the post, and Ilenikhena followed up with a first-time finish despite pressure from Pakhtakor right-back Mukhammad-Bobur Karimov.

The victory came at a crucial time for Al-Ittihad, who desperately needed the boost before their final three games. They have struggled to maintain any consistency this campaign, and could not afford that continuing heading into the decisive stretch.

Elsewhere, Riyad Mahrez made his first appearance against Al-Ahli since leaving the club in the summer, helping Al-Shamal to a historic 3-2 victory that lifted the Qatari side into seventh place. Al-Ahli had taken a 2-0 lead through Feras Al-Buraikan and Ivan Toney, before Al-Shamal completed the comeback in the final half hour.

Mahrez had a hand in all three goals. He delivered a dangerous cross to Alex Collado at the byline that led to Baghdad Bounedjah’s goal, set up Tiago Silva’s long shot for the second, and led Al-Shamal on the transition before his pass was nudged to Collado, who scored the stoppage-time winner.

Al-Ahli have now dropped into sixth place with just eight points. With the league stage now past the halfway mark, pressure is intensifying on head coach Marino Pusic, with only three points separating sixth and 12th place.

Al-Ain, meanwhile, kept a firm grip on top spot with 13 points, despite seeing their four-game winning streak end in a 1-1 draw with Esteghlal. Their place at the top will undergo a tough test with a set of mouthwatering clashes to conclude their league stage campaign: Al-Hilal, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli, in that order.

ACL Elite West League stage action resumes on Tuesday, with Shabab Al-Ahli hosting Al-Qadsiah in Dubai at 7 p.m. KSA time and Al-Nassr hosting Al-Sadd in Riyadh at 9:15 p.m.