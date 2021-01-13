You are here

  Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission board member

Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission board member

Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza
Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission board member

Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission board member
Updated 13 January 2021
Arab News

Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza was recently appointed a board member of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.
He obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from KSU. He did his master’s and Ph.D. in chemistry from Boston University in 1988 and 1992 respectively.
Al-Hayaza has been the president of Alfaisal University since March 1, 2015. He also served as a member of the Shoura Council for nearly 20 month starting in 2015. He served as the health minister from December 2014 to January 2015.
Prior to joining Alfaisal, Al-Hayaza served as the president of Jazan University from 2007 to 2014.
He served as the vice president for postgraduate studies and research at King Khalid University (KKU) from August 2002 to Nov. 23, 2007. From April 2003 to November 2007, he worked as a professor at the KKU’s chemistry department.
During his tenure at KKU, he established the College of Engineering and the College of Computer Science and served as the acting dean of both colleges until his promotion to the vice president for postgraduate studies and research in 2002.
Al-Hayaza began his career at King Saud University (KSU) in 1992 and left the KSU in 1999 as dean of the College of Education.
In 1999, the King Khalid University (KKU) appointed him dean of the College of Science.
From April 2003 to November 2007, he served as a professor at the department of chemistry in KKU.
From October 1999 to September 2002, Al-Hayaza served as dean of the College of Science at KKU. Al-Hayaza also worked as the acting dean of the College of Engineering from June 2001 to August 2002. He served as the dean of College of Education at KSU’s Abha branch from May 1997 to September 1999.

Topics: Who's Who

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life
Updated 13 January 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life

Digital museum brings historic Saudi images back to life
  • Using artificial intelligence to preserve old photographs and rare film footage for posterity
Updated 13 January 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

RIYADH: A digital museum curator has turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to help bring the history of Saudi Arabia back to the future.

Omar Murshid, who set up Al-Masmak Digital Museum a decade ago, has been painstakingly transforming old black-and-white photographs and rare film footage into color images.

And his preservation project has seen faded images of historic events and landmarks brought back to life.

 

 Murshid established his digital museum in 2011 to be a cultural and recreational platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom and has worked on a number of initiatives to revive Saudi heritage with the use of the latest technology.

“I chose a pocket watch that was made in the 1940s, one of the gifts of King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the Saudi foreign minister back then, and used a 3-D scanner to scan it,” he told Arab News.

FASTFACT

It aims to be a platform documenting royal occasions and major events in the Kingdom.

“Given that this technology is new and still being developed, the results were not perfect, and some gaps appeared on the watch’s structure. Therefore, I had to adjust it manually, which required a lot of time and effort.”

 

 And his latest initiative has involved restoring and enhancing black-and-white pictures and videos.

“I used Adobe Photoshop to colorize the photographs and had to add the colors and adjust the layers manually. It is a long process that requires hours of work.”

Special apps can also automatically identify the color shades seen on black-and-white or sepia photos. But coloring old film footage is a far more complicated process.

 

 “That is why I had to use the latest AI software. This technology conducts several experiences before showing the result. The software works on decompressing the video into images and frames and coloring each one separately,” he said.

Film featuring the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the Hajj season in 1954, and King Abdul Aziz’s historic visit to Egypt in 1946 have been among the images picked for color restoration.

Murshid’s work can be viewed on Al-Masmak account on Instagram.

 

 

Topics: Digital museum

