Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza was recently appointed a board member of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.
He obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from KSU. He did his master’s and Ph.D. in chemistry from Boston University in 1988 and 1992 respectively.
Al-Hayaza has been the president of Alfaisal University since March 1, 2015. He also served as a member of the Shoura Council for nearly 20 month starting in 2015. He served as the health minister from December 2014 to January 2015.
Prior to joining Alfaisal, Al-Hayaza served as the president of Jazan University from 2007 to 2014.
He served as the vice president for postgraduate studies and research at King Khalid University (KKU) from August 2002 to Nov. 23, 2007. From April 2003 to November 2007, he worked as a professor at the KKU’s chemistry department.
During his tenure at KKU, he established the College of Engineering and the College of Computer Science and served as the acting dean of both colleges until his promotion to the vice president for postgraduate studies and research in 2002.
Al-Hayaza began his career at King Saud University (KSU) in 1992 and left the KSU in 1999 as dean of the College of Education.
In 1999, the King Khalid University (KKU) appointed him dean of the College of Science.
From October 1999 to September 2002, Al-Hayaza served as dean of the College of Science at KKU. Al-Hayaza also worked as the acting dean of the College of Engineering from June 2001 to August 2002. He served as the dean of College of Education at KSU’s Abha branch from May 1997 to September 1999.
