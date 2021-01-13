Inside Zayn Malik’s surprise birthday party planned by Gigi Hadid

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid found the best way to surprise her longtime partner, former One Direction star, Zayn Malik on his 28th birthday this Tuesday.







Instagram/@gigihadid



To mark the British popstar's – and the other half of “Team No Sleep’s” – birthday, the Dutch-Palestinian model, who affectionately called it “Z-Day,” seized the opporunity to throw him a Super Mario-themed party in a private video game arcade.







Instagram/@gigihadid





The birthday bash, which Hadid documented via Instagram Stories, saw the new parents, who welcomed a baby girl together in September, play video games like Donkey Kong, The Simpsons and Pac-Man on old-school machines.







Instagram/@gigihadid



The couple also enjoyed a personalized cake from Carlo’s Bakery and retro sweets like Nerds.







Instagram/@gigihadid



As if that wasn't thoughtful enough, Hadid made sure to commission Pop-Up Florist to create a floral recreation of the cover of Malik’s third studio album “Nobody is Listening” to go alongside the multi-colored balloons that decorated the space.







Instagram/@gigihadid



The 25-year-old model also showed her love via a sweet Instagram post of the couple together, writing: “Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for making me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day.”