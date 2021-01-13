You are here

Florida's BurgerFi set to expand into Saudi Arabia

Updated 13 January 2021

BurgerFi restaurant in Gainesville, Florida.
BurgerFi restaurant in Gainesville, Florida.
Updated 13 January 2021
Florida’s BurgerFi set to expand into Saudi Arabia

Florida’s BurgerFi set to expand into Saudi Arabia
  • The first Saudi BurgerFi outlet is due to open in Burj Alfardan in Khobar City in the fourth quarter of 2021
RIYADH: US-based gourmet restaurant chain BurgerFi International is set to expand into Saudi Arabia with the signing of a new agreement with Food Supplies Co. to open six restaurants in the Kingdom.

The first Saudi BurgerFi outlet is due to open in Burj Alfardan in Khobar City in the fourth quarter of 2021, with five further outlets expected to follow shortly afterwards.

The Palm Beach brand, which was established in 2011, currently has two outlets in Kuwait.

“While our main focus is to grow from our dominant position as the market leader in Florida in the ‘Better Burger’ category and expand domestically, we anticipate we will also pursue strategic opportunities both in other parts of the US and countries beyond our borders,” Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi, said in a press statement.

“We currently operate in the Middle East and believe that we have selected the strongest partners to develop the brand in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.”

Food Supplies CEO Thamer Al-Hathal said that his company was attracted to the BurgerFi brand because of its unique approach to food production and preparation.

“They use beef that is free of hormones, steroids and antibiotics. We have such a huge demand for this type of concept in Saudi Arabia and we know that BurgerFi will fill that void,” he said.

“BurgerFi is an extremely fast-growing concept, and we are excited to get ahead of the game and be part of this revolutionary restaurant and grow it in the Middle East. We see this as a long-term partnership,” Al-Hathal added.

BurgerFi has 125 outlets around the world and plans to open 25 more in 2021. The restaurant chain became a public company in December 2020 and is now traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

