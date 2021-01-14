US sanctions controversial deputy of Iraqi paramilitaries

You are here

The chairman of the paramilitary umbrella, the Popular Mobilization Forces, Falih Al-Fayyadh was sanctioned last Friday under the Magnitsky Act. (AFP/File)
The chairman of the paramilitary umbrella, the Popular Mobilization Forces, Falih Al-Fayyadh was sanctioned last Friday under the Magnitsky Act. (AFP/File)
AP

BAGHDAD: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on an influential Iraqi militia leader and deputy of a powerful Iran-backed umbrella of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups, designating him a global terrorist figure.
The move by the US Treasury against Abdulaziz Al-Mohammadawi, known as Abu Fadak, was expected by many Iraqi officials. It was also the second time in a week that a senior Iraqi militia official has been sanctioned.
The chairman of the paramilitary umbrella, the Popular Mobilization Forces, Falih Al-Fayyadh was sanctioned last Friday under the Magnitsky Act and accused of rights abuses against antigovernment protesters. The law allows the US to target any foreigner accused of human rights violations and corruption.
Abu Fadak, a senior figure of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, is also acting deputy chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a role he took on after a US airstrike last January in Baghdad killed the militia’s deputy head Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, a powerful founding member of Kataib Hezbollah and the lead architect of the umbrella group of paramilitaries.
Top Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Qassim Soleimani, was also killed in that airstrike.
Apart from being a member Kataib Hezbollah, which the US has described as an “Iran-backed terrorist organization,” the US claims Abu Fadak is working with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force to “reshape official Iraqi state security institutions ... to instead support Iran’s malign activities,” according to the US State Department.
The statement said Iran-backed elements, including Kataib Hezbollah, are involved in sectarian violence and are responsible for attacks against Iraqi government facilities and diplomatic missions.
The PMF was formed in 2014 to counter the Daesh group, following a fatwa from Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Ali Al-Sistani, and was later brought under the government’s fold. Its growing influence in Iraqi affairs has alarmed the US officials who accuse it of orchestrating attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad.
Abu Fadak was a largely unknown figure until he replaced Al-Muhandis even though some militia groups opposed his selection.
In contrast to Abu Fadak’s designation, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry promptly denounced last week’s measures against Al-Fayyadh, who is a more established political figure and a former Iraqi national security adviser. The ministry said it would follow up with the incoming Biden administration in Washington on the matter.

 

Jordan’s new government wins vote of confidence

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh. (AFP file photo)
Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh. (AFP file photo)
Updated 14 January 2021
Raed Omari

Jordan’s new government wins vote of confidence

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh. (AFP file photo)
  • Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh secures comfortable victory, with 88 of 130 MPs voting in his favor and 38 against
Updated 14 January 2021
Raed Omari

AMMAN: The Jordanian government of Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh on Wednesday won a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives, the country’s lower house, with the support of 88 of 130 MPs. Thirty-eight voted against the government, one abstained and three were absent.

The vote was held after Al-Khasawneh delivered a response to MPs comments about his government’s policy statement, in which he pledged to forge a genuine partnership and coordinate with the legislature. The comments were presented by 121 MPs during four days of marathon morning and afternoon sessions.

In an address to house ahead of the vote, the PM revealed that schools will reopen at the start of the second semester, in accordance with a plan designed to ensure public health. Jordan’s King Abdullah had directed the government to reopen schools and other sectors in a systematic manner that safeguards protects health and the nation’s economy.

Al-Khasawneh, who was chosen by the king to form a new government in October last year, also pledged that there would be no new taxes and no borrowing this year. Improving the economy and creating job opportunities will be a top priority for his administration, he added.

According to official estimates, the unemployment rate in Jordan reached 23.9 percent in the third quarter of last year, up by 4.8 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

Jordan’s 19th parliamentary election was held in November, 2020 under strict safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

