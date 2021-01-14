You are here

Yemen’s interior says ballistic missiles used to attack Aden airport

Smoke billows at the Aden Airport on Dec. 30, 2020, after explosions rocked the Yemeni airport shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. (File/AFP)
  • They were launched from a site 100 kilometers away from the airport
  • The Ministry said “Iranian and Lebanese experts” are behind the missiles
DUBAI: The Yemeni Interior Ministry said the missile which were used to attack Aden’s airport last month were ballistic, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
They were launched from a site 100 kilometer away from the airport, in Houthi-controlled areas, the report added.
The Ministry said “Iranian and Lebanese experts” are behind the missiles which were used in the attack.
On Dec. 30, a deadly rocket attack  shook Aden airport moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s cabinet arrived on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. 
No one has claimed responsibility. But the Yemeni government promptly accused Houthi rebels and their backers, the Iranian government, of being behind the airport attack and a drone assault on the Mashiq Palace in Aden shortly after the prime minister and his Cabinet were transferred there. 
Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said the deadly blast was carried out using three precision-guided missiles.
Houthi officials have denied being behind the attack and have sought to blame unspecified groups in the Arab-led coalition. Houthi leaders have not offered any evidence or answered requests for comment.

 

State media: Iran fires cruise missiles during naval drill

  • State TV showed footage of missiles being launched from both land units and ships at sea
TEHRAN: Iran fired cruise missiles Thursday as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, amid heightened tensions with the US
State TV showed footage of missiles being launched from both land units and ships at sea but didn’t elaborate on their range or other details. In July, Iran said it test-fired cruise missiles with a range of some 280 kilometers (some 275 miles).
“Enemies should know that any violation and invasion of Iranian marine borders will be targeted by the cruise missiles from both coast and sea,” said Adm. Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, spokesman for the exercise.
The two-day drill began Wednesday when the country’s navy inaugurated its largest military vessel. The exercise takes place amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and a US pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.
In recent weeks, Iran has increased its military drills. On Saturday, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard held a naval parade in the Arabian Gulf and a week earlier Iran held a massive drone maneuver across half the country.
President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran’s nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Trump cited Iran’s ballistic missile program among other issues in withdrawing.
Following the US’s re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, Tehran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development as a series of escalating incidents pushed the two countries to the brink of war at the beginning of the year.

 

