Amaala appoints John Pagano as new CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ultra-luxury destination project, Amaala, appointed John Pagano as the new chief executive officer (CEO) as it enters the development stage.
Pagano will replace existing CEO Nicholas Naples, the company said in a statement.
The move is part of Amaala’s growth plans, Pagano said, noting that Naples will continue to contribute to the company’s development as an adviser.
Meanwhile, Pagano will also retain his position as the CEO of the Red Sea Development Co., the statement added.
In September 2018, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) launched Amaala, an ultra-luxury destination on the north-western coast of Saudi Arabia. Naples was appointed as the project’s CEO, according to data compiled by Argaam.
