Indonesia says data downloaded from flight recorder of downed Sriwijaya Air jet
Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee investigators inspect debris found in the waters around the location where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Jan. 13, 2021, in Jakarta. (AP)
  • Recorder ‘has 330 parameters and all are in good conditions’
JAKARTA: Indonesian investigators with the National Transportation Safety Committee have successfully downloaded information from the flight data recorder of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea last week, the agency said on Friday.
The recorder “has 330 parameters and all are in good conditions,” it said in the statement. Flight SJ 182 crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board on Jan. 9.

Topics: Indonesia

