Businesses win COVID-19 insurance payouts after UK top court ruling

Insurers argued many business interruption policies did not cover widespread disruption after Britain’s first national lockdown. (AFP/File)
Updated 16 January 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Small businesses, from restaurants to nightclubs and wedding planners to beauty parlors, have won the right to insurance payouts after Britain’s highest court ruled their policies should cover losses caused by coronavirus lockdowns.
Six of the world’s largest commercial insurers — Hiscox, RSA, QBE, Argenta, Arch and MS Amlin — argued many business interruption policies did not cover widespread disruption after Britain’s first national lockdown last March.
But the UK Supreme Court dismissed appeals by the insurers after scrutinizing non-damage insurance policy clauses — which cover disease, denial of access to business premises and hybrid clauses — in a victory for the regulator and policyholders.
The test case, which has been watched closely overseas, has pitched the industry regulator against major insurance companies since last May and has been expected to affect 370,000 policyholders, 60 insurers and billions of pounds in claims.
Alistair Handyside, executive chair of the Professional Association of Self-Caterers UK, whose members had a policy with RSA, said he was delighted by a judgment that would mean survival for many amid a third lockdown.
But policyholders are now bracing for the next stage in their fight for payouts.
“It would appear we have won another battle 10 months too late,” said Murray Pulman, who runs The Posh Partridge cafe in Dorchester, southwest England.
“The war is not over, however,” he said.
“Getting payment, compensation and costs ... is another whole new fight which begins today.”
Hiscox, MS Amlin, Argenta and RSA said they would be paying claims as soon as possible.
Other insurers were not immediately available for comment. Hiscox estimated its 2020 COVID-19 estimate for business interruption had risen by $48 million net of reinsurance, bringing total claims to £136 million ($185.52 million).
Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would work with the industry to ensure they settled claims quickly and made interim payments if possible.
The case turned on business interruption policies with clauses offering cover when insured premises cannot be accessed because of public authority restrictions, in the event of a notifiable disease within a specified radius and hybrid wordings.
Insurers said they were paying valid claims but that they could not provide limitless cover for losses amassed when almost the entire economy was shut down and healthy people consigned to their homes in the most stringent restrictions on public life since World War Two.
London’s High Court ruled last September that some insurers had been wrong to deny cover, prompting six insurers, the FCA and the Hiscox Action Group of policyholders to challenge elements of the ruling they had lost in an appeal that leapfrogged the Court of Appeal because of its critical nature.
Christopher Croft, CEO of insurance brokers’ association LIIBA, said the industry’s reputation had been damaged.
“We need to think hard about how we redress that,” he said.

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists ‘No’

Canadian firm pulls out of Carrefour takeover after France insists ‘No’
Updated 16 January 2021
AFP

  • Carrefour has more than 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries and employs 320,000 people worldwide
  • Canada's Couche-Tard has offered to take over the French supermarket giant for 16 billion euro ($19.5 billion)
PARIS: Canadian convenience store chain Couche-Tard has reportedly pulled out of a multi-billion euro takeover of supermarket giant Carrefour after the French government said it would veto the deal.
Negotiations over the 16 billion euro ($19.5 billion) deal ended after a meeting between the French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire and the founder of Couche-Tard Alain Bouchard, Bloomberg news agency said, citing sources.
French ministers had insisted Friday they would not agree to the takeover because it could jeopardize food security, an even more important consideration given the coronavirus pandemic.
In an attempt to reassure ministers, Bouchard had promised to invest billions in Carrefour, said he would maintain employment for two years and that the group would be listed on the Paris Stock Exchange in parallel with Canada, Bloomberg reported.
Contacted by AFP, neither Couche-Tard nor Carrefour had confirmed the information on Friday evening.
Although talks had stopped, anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg said negotiations could resume if the French government changes its position.
But on Friday, France’s Economy Minister made his choice public, telling BMTV and RMC: “My position is a polite, but clear and definitive ‘No’.”
“Food security is a strategic consideration for our country and one does not just hand over one of the large French distributors like that,” Le Maire said.
“Carrefour is the biggest private sector employer in France with nearly 100,000 employees,” he noted, and the group accounts for 20 percent of the food distribution market in the country.
The French statements have not convinced the Canadian government.
A Canadian federal source said while they could understand concerns over allowing a foreign firm to take over such a large national employer, concerns over food security were unsubstantiated.
“But we cannot accuse a leading Canadian company like Couche-Tard of endangering the food sovereignty of an entire country,” the source, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

'Food sovereignty'
On Wednesday, Couche-Tard submitted a non-binding offer for Carrefour, valuing the group at more than 16 billion euros ($19.5 billion).
Le Maire made clear immediately that he was not in favor of a deal involving “an essential link in food security for the French, of food sovereignty.”
The government’s reaction had caused “surprise” at Carrefour itself, according to sources who said the comments were “premature” given that merger discussions had barely begun.
“We haven’t decided yet whether the interest shown is attractive for us,” one company official said on condition of anonymity earlier in the week.
Carrefour has more than 12,300 stores of various formats in more than 30 countries and in 2019 generated a net profit of 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) on revenue of 80.7 billion euros ($97.4 billion).
It employs 320,000 people worldwide.
Couche-Tard has a worldwide network of more than 14,200 stores and earned a net profit of $2.4 billion on sales of $54 billion in its last complete year.
In the United States and several European countries, as well as in Latin America and southeast Asia, it operates under Circle K and other brands.

