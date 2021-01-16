You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-Yemeni collaboration aims to support housing, education and employment sectors

Saudi-Yemeni collaboration aims to support housing, education and employment sectors

Princess Lamia bint Majed and ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. (Supplied)
Princess Lamia bint Majed and ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nb3zq

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-Yemeni collaboration aims to support housing, education and employment sectors

Princess Lamia bint Majed and ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. (Supplied)
  • Initiative will offer more than 200 unemployed youth vocational training opportunities, while 1,600 new job opportunities will be created
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has signed a number of agreements with Alwaleed Philanthropies, the charitable organization set up by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, to address the housing and education needs of 4,860 Yemeni people.

The first memorandum of cooperation (MoC) is with UN-Habitat, represented by the program’s executive director Maimunah M. Sharif, to launch the Adequate Housing Project.

Coordinated with the Yemeni government, the housing project is restoring 600 housing units for low-income households in Aden and surrounding areas. The project is expected to directly benefit up to 4,200 people, as well as improving the general social and economic conditions of the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Moreover, the initiative will offer more than 200 unemployed youth vocational training opportunities, while 1,600 new job opportunities will be created during the project.

The second MoC is with Education for Employment (EFE) and will focus on a project entitled Building the Future for Yemeni Youth.

SDRPY’s Supervisor, Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, said: “The initiatives are part of our efforts to assist the government in Yemen by restoring housing, offering placement programs, job training, and self-employment opportunities to youth, under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, said: “Adequate housing and proper job placements are vital in economic, social, and civic development. If addressed properly, a myriad of socio-economic benefits can be reaped and business opportunities will grow.”

She added: “Today’s agreements with the SDRPY, UN-Habitat and Education for Employment demonstrate our continuous efforts towards providing long-term solutions and achieving sustainable impact in a way that supports the most vulnerable segments of society. We are delighted to have partnered with institutions that share both our core values and ethos for creating real change within societies.”

Founded in 1980, Alwaleed Philanthropies has spent more than $4 billion in support of more than 1000 social initiatives in nearly 190 countries.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Yemen Housing Education Employment

Related

Advanced technology will not impact Saudi employment: Saudi minister
Business & Economy
Advanced technology will not impact Saudi employment: Saudi minister
Update Distance learning to continue in Saudi Arabia for all stages of public education during second term
Saudi Arabia
Distance learning to continue in Saudi Arabia for all stages of public education during second term
Amlak International was the first real estate financing company approved by the Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (SAMA). (Screenshot)
Business & Economy
424,000 Saudi families have benefited from subsidized housing loans
Saudi-Yemeni free-trade zone would benefit both countries, says business leader
Business & Economy
Saudi-Yemeni free-trade zone would benefit both countries, says business leader

Middle East organic milk company sees surge in sales during COVID-19 lockdown

Dairy and plant-based drink company Koita Foods saw a 350 percent rise in online sales last year. (Supplied)
Dairy and plant-based drink company Koita Foods saw a 350 percent rise in online sales last year. (Supplied)
Updated 44 min 55 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

Middle East organic milk company sees surge in sales during COVID-19 lockdown

Dairy and plant-based drink company Koita Foods saw a 350 percent rise in online sales last year. (Supplied)
  • Online demand for Koita Foods’ dairy, plant-based drinks soar by 350%
Updated 44 min 55 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Dairy and plant-based drinks company Koita Foods saw a 350 percent rise in online sales last year as consumers working from home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic embraced e-commerce and healthier diets.

“Many platforms are asking for our products as globally there is a big move toward buying online,” Mustafa Koita, the firm’s founder and CEO, told Arab News.

Established in 2013 in Dubai, Koita Foods’ mission is to make healthy food more accessible for families in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region.

The company’s data showed that during the first half of 2020 total sales in Saudi Arabia increased by 111 percent year-on-year, with a 150 percent rise in demand for plant-based drinks, and a 140 percent growth in sales of lactose-free produce.

There has been a huge demand in Saudi Arabia recently for more organic, lactose-free, and non-dairy milk options, with sales up by around 31 percent.

Dairy and plant-based drink company Koita Foods saw a 350 percent rise in online sales last year. (Supplied)

“People are looking for vitamin D, especially when you’re looking at immunity. Immunity is now a buzzword with coronavirus,” Koita said.

Although the business’ online sales have increased during the period of the global health crisis, Koita noted that the virus outbreak had impacted on the sector.

“Seventy percent of my business is retail and grocery stores. The other 30 percent is hotels, restaurants, and catering. So, the hotels got shut down, but the grocery stores were the only thing open in the region,” he added.

In order to monitor the fast-growing new sector, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has put in place stringent product labelling requirements, in a bid to adhere to international standards.

“They want consumers to see and to have more information at hand. So, we’ve also updated our labels with the SFDA requirements. And we’re very excited that the SFDA is acting as the leader,” Koita said.

Mustafa Koita, Founder and CEO of Koita Foods. (Supplied)

The company already has its own strict labelling policy on ingredients. “We already have very good ingredients, such as our organic chocolate milk which is made from organic cocoa, organic brown sugar, and organic milk.”

A self-funded venture, Koita conducted extensive research into the marketplace before launching his namesake products. Via social media, he interviewed thousands of mothers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and Singapore to find out what they were looking for in a good organic milk solution.

When it came to production, he picked Torino, in Italy, a region known for making some of the best milk in the world. “I found out that the quality of milk depends on what the cows are eating or what is in the soil, as well as how the cows are treated, the pasteurization process, and packaging of the milk.”

He added that the land in Italy was very fertile and that cows there enjoyed a good quality of life. “They have a better view than I do in my own home,” he said.

Koita Foods’ products are sold in more than 1,000 retail outlets throughout the MENASA region and other emerging markets, with revenue continuing to grow.

“We did a lot of expansion in 2020, and I think now what we want to do is focus on doing a better job in the 11 countries that we’re already in.”

Koita added that Saudi Arabia was one of its core markets and that he aimed to improve the firm’s distribution network in the Kingdom over the next 12 months.

Topics: business economy Middle East milk Coronavirus

Related

The Saudi entrepreneur keeping camel milk flowing in America
Business & Economy
The Saudi entrepreneur keeping camel milk flowing in America
SADAFCO program highlights importance of milk
Corporate News
SADAFCO program highlights importance of milk

Latest updates

Saudi-Yemeni collaboration aims to support housing, education and employment sectors
Princess Lamia bint Majed and ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. (Supplied)
Will Turkey succeed with its new charm offensive?  
Will Turkey succeed with its new charm offensive?  
India starts world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive
India starts world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive
Middle East organic milk company sees surge in sales during COVID-19 lockdown
Dairy and plant-based drink company Koita Foods saw a 350 percent rise in online sales last year. (Supplied)
Abbas poll decree lifts hopes of Palestinian unity
Abbas poll decree lifts hopes of Palestinian unity

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.