Egyptian film ‘Tuk-Tuk’ goes international

DUBAI: The Egyptian film “Tuk-Tuk” is set to make its international premiere at France’s Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival on Jan. 29.

After this it will be shown at the 29th edition of the Los Angeles Pan African Film Festival (PAFF), which will run from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6.

The Mohamed Kheidr-directed short tells the story of a young woman named Walaa, portrayed by Miss Egypt 2009 Elham Wagdi, who is forced to become a rickshaw driver to support her family after she is abandoned by her husband who has illegally fled the country.

The Los Angeles-based film festival was established in 1992 to promote creative works that highlight the diverse stories of Africa and the global black diaspora.

Each year, the cinematic event showcases more than 150 new films from countries including the US, Africa, Latin America and Europe.

