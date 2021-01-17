You are here

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp
This handout photo shows mountaineers and Sherpas posing for pictures after reaching the summit of Mt K2, which is the second highest mountain in the world, at the Base Camp of the winter expedition in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan. (AFP)
Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp
This aerial handout photo shows a general view of the Mt K2 Base Camp, in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan. (AFP)
Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp
This photo shows a general view of the Mt K2 Base Camp in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan. (AFP)
AFP

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp
  • Nirmal Purja: “The full team are now back... All safe and sound... It has been an overwhelming journey”
  • K2 is known as the “Savage Mountain” because of its punishing conditions: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometers per hour
AFP

ISLAMABAD: The triumphant team of Nepali climbers who made history when they became the first to summit Pakistan’s K2 in winter arrived safely back at base camp on Sunday, officials said.
The 10 climbers reached the top of the world’s second-highest mountain on Saturday, the last peak above 8,000 meters (26,000 feet) to be conquered in wintertime.
“All the 10 Nepali climbers arrived in the base camp this afternoon. They are in good health and relaxing,” Faizullah Firaq, a spokesperson for the Gilgit Baltistan government, told AFP.
One of the successful climbers, Nirmal Purja, who is also known as Nimsdai, posted on social media: “The full team are now back... All safe and sound... It has been an overwhelming journey.”
Thaneshwor Guragain from Seven Summit Treks, a leading mountaineering company behind one of the expeditions, said more climbers are still hoping to reach the top.

Unlike Mount Everest, which has been topped by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is a much lonelier place. But this winter, dozens of adventurers converged on the mountain hoping to take the record.
K2 is known as the “Savage Mountain” because of its punishing conditions: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour), and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).
The descent can be just as dangerous as going up.
Saturday’s successful summit was overshadowed by the death of a Spanish climber from another team, Sergi Mingote, lower down the perilous peak.
His body was evacuated from base camp on Sunday to nearby Skardu city by an army helicopter, the Alpine Club of Pakistan’s Karrar Haidri told AFP.
Mingote was at an intermediate camp and fell on his way down to the base camp, injuring his leg, according to his team.
Purja said his team were “deeply saddened to hear that we have lost a friend” and added, “Rest in peace my brother!“
The 10 Nepali climbers had been spread across different expeditions at the start, but formed a new group in order to claim the summit in Nepal’s name, singing the national anthem as they reached the top.
Despite being famed for their climbing expertise, there has never before been a Nepali climber on the first winter ascent of a peak higher than 8,000 meters.

Topics: Pakistan nepal K2

French Muslim council nears accord on ‘principles’ sought by Macron

French Muslim council nears accord on ‘principles’ sought by Macron
Updated 55 min 59 sec ago
AFP

French Muslim council nears accord on 'principles' sought by Macron

French Muslim council nears accord on ‘principles’ sought by Macron
  • Macron urged the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) to devise the charter in November after the killing of a schoolteacher
  • The push is part of Macron’s hopes to “liberate” Islam from radicalized influences that encroach on France’s strict secularism
Updated 55 min 59 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Muslim leaders in France have proposed a new “charter of principles” requested by President Emmanuel Macron in his bid to eradicate sectarianism and extremism, with an agreement from the country’s Muslim federations possible as soon as Sunday.
Macron urged the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) to devise the charter in November, after the killing of a schoolteacher who showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed to students.
The push is part of Macron’s hopes to “liberate” Islam from radicalized influences that encroach on France’s strict secularism and which are blamed for a wave of extremist killings in recent years.
His government has embarked on a crackdown against extremist mosques and associations, and plans to remove the roughly 300 imams in France sent to teach from Turkey, Morocco and Algeria.
But several member federations of the CFCM have criticized the idea of a charter declaring Islam compatible with French law and values — the first step toward creating a national certification council for imams (CNI).
On Saturday, however, CFCM president Mohammed Moussaoui and his two vice presidents hammered out an accord in a meeting with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, which was submitted to the council’s federations for signatures on Sunday.
“There was an awareness that these disagreements were preventing the Muslim community from asserting itself,” Moussaoui told AFP. “This awareness allowed us to overcome our differences.
“I commend the work undertaken by the French Muslim community which clearly condemns political Islam,” Darmanin said on Twitter.
The charter rejects “instrumentalising” Islam for political ends and affirms equality between men and women, while denouncing practices such as female circumcisions, forced marriages or “virginity certificates” for brides.
It also explicitly rejects racism and anti-Semitism, and warns that mosques “are not created for the spreading of nationalist speech defending foreign regimes.”
Macron’s government is also pushing through legislation to combat “pernicious” Islamist radicalism, which would tighten rules on issues ranging from religious-based education to polygamy.
The move, along with the president’s defense of controversial Mohamed cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo, has stoked anger among many in the Muslim world who believe Macron is unfairly targeting an entire religion.
Macron has rejected the claims, saying the law aims to protect the country’s estimated four to five million Muslims, the largest number in Europe.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron French Muslim council

