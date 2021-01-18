You are here

  • Home
  • Beijing likens Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a ‘mantis’ after latest US sanctions

Beijing likens Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a ‘mantis’ after latest US sanctions

Beijing likens Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a ‘mantis’ after latest US sanctions
Outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spent his final days in office unveiling a host of measures targeting China. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mfvwj

Updated 18 January 2021
AFP

Beijing likens Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a ‘mantis’ after latest US sanctions

Beijing likens Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a ‘mantis’ after latest US sanctions
  • The metaphor stems from an old Chinese idiom
Updated 18 January 2021
AFP

HONG KONG: China on Monday likened outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a “praying mantis” in a colorful condemnation of the latest US sanctions sparked by the mass arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists.
Pompeo, one of the Trump administration’s most vociferous China hawks, has spent his final days in office unveiling a host of measures targeting Beijing ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Among them was fresh sanctions on six officials – including Hong Kong’s sole representative to China’s top lawmaking body – in response to the recent arrest of 55 democracy activists under a new security law.
“Hong Kong’s development from chaos to stability is unstoppable,” Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in its first response to the sanctions on Monday.
“People like Pompeo are nothing but laughable praying mantises who are trying in vain to stop the rolling wheels of history.”
The metaphor stems from an old Chinese idiom that describes futility in which a mantis tries to stop a chariot with its legs.
Dismissing US sanctions as “a political trick when all other tricks are exhausted,” the office urged Pompeo to “wind up the show” – a reference to his impending departure from office.
On Saturday the Hong Kong government slammed the sanctions as “insane, shameless and despicable” – one of a host of recent statements from the business hub’s authorities that channel the rhetoric used by the authoritarian mainland.
Hong Kong was convulsed by seven months of huge and often violent democracy protests in 2019.
China dismissed the protests and has since overseen a widespread crackdown in the financial hub, including imposing a draconian security law last year that criminalizes much dissent.
At least 90 people have been arrested under the new law while many more face other charges linked to protests or campaigning for democracy.
China says it has restored stability, while critics argue Beijing has shredded its promise that Hong Kong would maintain key liberties and autonomy when it was handed back by Britain.
The US had previously imposed sanctions over the crackdown, including against city leader Carrie Lam who later acknowledged that she has had to rely on cash and can no longer hold a bank account.

Topics: China US Mike Pompeo

Related

Pompeo removes restrictions on diplomatic contacts with Taiwan
World
Pompeo removes restrictions on diplomatic contacts with Taiwan
Pompeo says China is engaging in ‘predatory economics 101’
Business & Economy
Pompeo says China is engaging in ‘predatory economics 101’

Hong Kong records 107 new COVID-19 cases in latest spike

Hong Kong records 107 new COVID-19 cases in latest spike
Updated 18 January 2021
Reuters

Hong Kong records 107 new COVID-19 cases in latest spike

Hong Kong records 107 new COVID-19 cases in latest spike
  • The Chinese special administrative region last recorded a triple digit figure on Dec. 19 with 109 cases
Updated 18 January 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 107 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest toll in nearly a month as authorities tested thousands of residents after an outbreak in an old residential building located in a busy commercial and residential area last week.
The Chinese special administrative region last recorded a triple digit figure on Dec. 19 with 109 cases. At its peak in July 2020 the city logged 149 new infections.
Dozens of infections were found last week in a densely packed apartment building in Yau Tsim Mong, a teeming district in the city’s Kowloon area.
Authorities thereafter ordered mandatory testing on hundreds of people living in the area and neighboring streets.
Hong Kong has recorded nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases and 162 deaths since the start of 2020.
Businesses are reeling from ongoing COVID-19 restrictions which have banned gatherings of more than two people and closed sport facilities, beauty salons and all restaurants for dining after 18:00 local time.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Related

Hong Kong censorship debate grows as Internet firm says can block ‘illegal acts’
Media
Hong Kong censorship debate grows as Internet firm says can block ‘illegal acts’
Hong Kong teenager returned by China appears in city court on protest-related charges
World
Hong Kong teenager returned by China appears in city court on protest-related charges

Latest updates

COVID-19 problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants test positive
COVID-19 problems mount for Australian Open as four more participants test positive
Tunisia arrests over 600, deploys troops after riots
Tunisia arrests over 600, deploys troops after riots
TWITTER POLL: Signal is more comfortable to use versus other instant messaging apps
TWITTER POLL: Signal is more comfortable to use versus other instant messaging apps
Kuwait’s emir accepts resignation of cabinet — state news agency
Kuwait’s emir accepts resignation of cabinet — state news agency
Jordan condemns Israel’s approval of new settler homes in West Bank
Jordan condemns Israel’s approval of new settler homes in West Bank

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.