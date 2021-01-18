You are here

Saudi Arabia confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 95 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 2 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 95 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 2 million. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 161 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 67
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,329.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 170 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 365,099 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 1,922 remain active and 317 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 67, followed by Makkah with 38, the Eastern Province with 25, Madinah recorded 22 and Hail confirmed five cases.
The ministry also announced that 161 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 356,848.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 95 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 2 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Vishing that occurs during a telephone call aims to provoke fear in the victim so that customers will be more susceptible to giving out personal, financial, or security details. (shutterstock)
Updated 18 January 2021
Rashid Hassan

Fraudsters up their game, posing as bank officials on the phone in Saudi Arabia

Fraudsters up their game, posing as bank officials on the phone in Saudi Arabia
  • The Saudi Central Bank has warned bank customers, both citizens and expatriates, not to fall victim to financial frauds being perpetrated by scammers
Updated 18 January 2021
Rashid Hassan

JEDDAH: Fraudsters have developed a new scam, contacting residents in Saudi Arabia and pretending to be bank staffers requesting customer details.
A number of Arab News staff have received such calls in recent weeks. One caller spoke Urdu while two other callers posing as senior officials from the headquarters of the bank spoke in English and Arabic with a local accent.
They used phone numbers that appeared to be local numbers but upon calling back, the lines failed to connect.
The racketeers collect phone numbers of customers and ring them up, saying that their bank account or ATM card requires immediate updating. The scammers use the information provided to gain access to their bank accounts.
Speaking to Arab News, Talat Zaki Hafiz, secretary-general of the Media and Banking Awareness Committee of Saudi banks, said: “Saudi banks represented by the Media and Banking Awareness Committee have repeatedly warned bank customers not to react to stray phone calls of any kind coming from unknown sources that ask to update their banking record or personal information.” He further confirmed that banks do not request such information through phone calls or SMS messages.
Mohammed Khurram Khan, a professor of cybersecurity at the King Saud University in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Phishing, an online scam which targets users through emails where individuals are encouraged to click on a link that takes them to fraudulent sites, was troubling people. Now it’s a different kind of scam known as ‘vishing,’ over-the-phone phishing, where scammers persuade users to share their banking information by impersonating a bank official.”

The racketeers collect phone numbers of customers and ring them up, saying that their bank account or ATM card requires immediate updating. The scammers use the information provided to gain access to their bank accounts.

Vishing that occurs during a telephone call aims to provoke fear in the victim so that customers will be more susceptible to giving out personal, financial, or security details.
Sharing his experience Zafar Hasan, an e-learning consultant in Riyadh, said: “I received a call from someone on an unknown mobile number who introduced himself as a bank employee and told me that my ATM card was going to be blocked. It required an immediate update so I should give my Iqama number (residence permit number) and sixteen-digit ATM card number. I felt something was fishy, so I told him that I would go personally to the bank to update the card.”
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has warned bank customers, both citizens and expatriates, not to fall victim to financial frauds being perpetrated by scammers.
SAMA called on bank customers to take information only from the official channels of the bodies regulating the Kingdom’s financial and investment sectors and inform the competent security authorities about such fraudulent attempts.

 

Topics: financial frauds

