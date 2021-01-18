You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinians urge EU to send monitors for May/July polls

Palestinians urge EU to send monitors for May/July polls

Palestinians urge EU to send monitors for May/July polls
In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, Palestinians wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, hold pictures of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a rally to support Abbas, in the West Bank town of Tubas.(AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxf9m

Updated 18 January 2021
AFP

Palestinians urge EU to send monitors for May/July polls

Palestinians urge EU to send monitors for May/July polls
  • Abbas on Friday signed a decree setting legislative elections for May 22 and a presidential vote on July 31
  • Prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on the EU “to prepare a team of international observers to help us"
Updated 18 January 2021
AFP

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian prime minister on Monday called on the European Union to send observers to elections scheduled for later this year, specifically requesting EU monitors in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Friday signed a decree setting legislative elections for May 22 and a presidential vote on July 31, in what would be the first Palestinian polls in 15 years.
Ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting, prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on the EU “to prepare a team of international observers to help us, mainly in the election process in Jerusalem.”
Israel annexed east Jerusalem following the 1967 Six Day in a move never recognized by most of the international community, which considers the area occupied Palestinian territory.
The Jewish state bans all activities of the Palestinian Authority, based in the occupied West Bank, inside Jerusalem, a city labelled Israel’s “undivided capital” by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
There has been no indication that Israel would allow Palestinian election activity within east Jerusalem.
“We will formally ask Israel to allow our people in Jerusalem to participate in the elections,” Shtayyeh stressed.
Brussels on Friday said it welcomed Abbas’s election call and urged Israel to “facilitate the holding of these elections throughout the Palestinian territory,” including east Jerusalem.
The Palestinian polls have been scheduled amid warming ties between Abbas’s Fatah party, with controls the PA, and their long-standing rivals Hamas, the Islamist that hold power in Gaza.
The 2005 Palestinian presidential vote saw Abbas elected with 62 percent support to replace the late Yasser Arafat.
In the last Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006, Hamas won an unexpected landslide.
The polls resulted in a brief unity government but it soon collapsed and in 2007, bloody clashes erupted in the Gaza Strip between the two principal Palestinian factions, with Hamas ultimately seizing control of Gaza.

Topics: Palestinians elections EU

Related

Palestinian president briefs Egypt, Jordan on election plan
Middle-East
Palestinian president briefs Egypt, Jordan on election plan
Israel Prison Service to vaccinate Palestinian inmates
Middle-East
Israel Prison Service to vaccinate Palestinian inmates

Crypto-miners take down Iran electric grids, prompting crackdown

Cryptocurrency mining is a process in which specialized computers complete progressively more difficult calculations to verify transactions and thereby produce cryptocurrencies, the most popular of which is Bitcoin. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Cryptocurrency mining is a process in which specialized computers complete progressively more difficult calculations to verify transactions and thereby produce cryptocurrencies, the most popular of which is Bitcoin. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Crypto-miners take down Iran electric grids, prompting crackdown

Cryptocurrency mining is a process in which specialized computers complete progressively more difficult calculations to verify transactions and thereby produce cryptocurrencies, the most popular of which is Bitcoin. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Multiple cities have experienced blackouts and a halt to industrial work in recent weeks
  • Tehran offering $4,750 reward for informants who expose illegal cryptocurrency mining operations
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has ordered a crackdown on cryptocurrency miners after blackouts in major cities were attributed to the excess toll the activity takes on the energy grid.

Parts of Tehran, as well as Mashhad and Tabriz, have experienced repeated blackouts in recent weeks, temporarily halting production lines and plunging the cities into darkness.

State electricity company Tavanir said it had temporarily halted all known crypto-mining operations, including a Chinese-Iranian mine in Rafsanjan that is reported to have been consuming 175 megawatt hours — enough electricity to power an average Western home for 17 years.

Cryptocurrency mining is a process in which specialized computers complete progressively more difficult calculations to verify transactions and thereby produce cryptocurrencies, the most popular of which is Bitcoin.

The process is extremely energy intensive, meaning that cryptocurrency mining is most profitable in locations with cheap energy.

Because of significant state subsidies and excess fuel reserves held by Iran due to sanctions, oil-fueled electricity is very cheap in the country — less than 1 cent per kilowatt hour.

This has massively fueled production of cryptocurrencies in Iran, to the extent that in 2020, the country was responsible for 8 percent of all the world’s Bitcoin production.

The effect of the crypto-mining on Iran’s grids has become such a problem that the government is now offering a $4,750 reward for tips on illegal crypto-mining locations.

At $35,000 each, the price of Bitcoin has reached record levels in recent weeks, making mining of the currency particularly attractive in a place with few economic opportunities such as Iran.

The appeal of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is also relevant for states and groups that operate on the fringes of the global economy, such as Iran, Venezuela and North Korea, as well as terrorist groups.

Bitcoins can be traded outside the traditional banking system, allowing Iran to circumvent economic sanctions on its financial sectors, and terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Daesh to trade on the black market anonymously.

In 2019, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani announced that his country would launch its own cryptocurrency to circumvent US sanctions, but little else is known about the project.

Despite the difficulty in tracing cryptocurrency transactions, in 2018 the US sanctioned two Iranians who had been converting cryptocurrency into Iranian rials on behalf of hackers who had targeted American corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies.

Topics: Middle East bitcoin cryptocurrencies Iran

Related

Boom or bust? Say hello to cryptocurrency lending
Business & Economy
Boom or bust? Say hello to cryptocurrency lending
Call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers
Business & Economy
Call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

Latest updates

Overdue business rents waived by Saudi court
Overdue business rents waived by Saudi court
Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners
Afghan VP pushes for execution of Taliban prisoners
Conjoined Pakistani twins get ‘new life’ following rare separation surgery
Conjoined Pakistani twins get ‘new life’ following rare separation surgery
Drive helps SMEs enter Saudi market
Drive helps SMEs enter Saudi market
Crypto-miners take down Iran electric grids, prompting crackdown
Cryptocurrency mining is a process in which specialized computers complete progressively more difficult calculations to verify transactions and thereby produce cryptocurrencies, the most popular of which is Bitcoin. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.