Number of foreign companies increases in UAE

Aerial view of the Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest Ferris wheel, in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, during a government-organised helicopter tour on July 8, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

  Most of the companies were based in Dubai
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The number of foreign companies operating in the UAE increased by 3.5 percent in December versus a month earlier, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of foreign companies in the Gulf country during the same period was at 3,209, the report quoted UAE’s National Economic Register (NER).
Most of the companies were based in Dubai, 763 were branches of other Gulf companies while 2,446 were foreign businesses.
NER statistics showed that the largest number of foreign businesses were registered in August.

Topics: United Arab Emirates

Updated 20 January 2021
Reuters

  Spot gold gained 0.5 percent to $1,848.30 per ounce by 0239 GMT
Updated 20 January 2021
Reuters

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as expectations for a massive US stimulus to help the world’s largest economy recover from the coronavirus jolt bolstered bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge and pressured the dollar.

Spot gold gained 0.5 percent to $1,848.30 per ounce by 0239 GMT. US gold futures added 0.4 percent to $1,847.30.

Janet Yellen, US President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary nominee, at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday urged lawmakers to “act big” on coronavirus relief spending, adding that the benefits outweigh the expenses of a higher debt burden.

“Given the very dovish approach from Yellen as well as Biden’s stance towards fiscal stimulus, gold is responding to the idea of higher inflation expectations,” said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

Although in the near term, gains in gold will be limited due to higher yields and some dollar strength, he added.

The dollar index eased further from a four-week high hit earlier in the week, while most US Treasury yields fell after Yellen said that tax cuts enacted in 2017 for large corporations should be repealed.

Lower Treasury yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Biden will be sworn into office on Wednesday and investors will be focused on his $1.9 trillion stimulus package plan to boost the economy and speed up the vaccine distribution against COVID-19, which has claimed 400,000 deaths in the country.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that can result from widespread stimulus.

“Gold at $2,000 is still achievable, probably by the mid of second quarter, when a good amount of people get inoculated and there is so much cash in the system with demand almost coming back to normal, people will start looking at inflation very closely,” Lee said.

Among other precious metals, silver climbed 0.9 percent to $25.42 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.2 percent to $1,096.23 while palladium gained 0.4 percent to $2,361.79.

Topics: commodities Markets precious metals Gold

