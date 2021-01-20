Saudi Arabia closes January domestic sukuk issuance worth $790m

RIYADH: The National Debt Management Center closed the January 2021 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated sukuk program, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement today, Jan. 20, 2021.
The issue size was set at SR2.96 billion ($790 million), and the sukuk issuances were divided into two tranches as follows:
- The first tranche, with a size of SR2.08 billion and a total tranche size of SR2.08 billion, matures in 2028.
- The second tranche, with a size of SR880 million and a total tranche size of SR880 million, matures in 2033.
