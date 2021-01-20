You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Italian envoy and Eastern Province governor praise bilateral relations

Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of Eastern Province, meets Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone. (SPA)
Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of Eastern Province, meets Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone. (SPA)
Updated 21 January 2021
  • Saudi Arabia is Italy’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf and its second biggest in the wider region
RIYADH: Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone held a meeting with Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of Eastern Province, where they exchanged views on the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Italy.

Prince Saud praised the two countries’ growing bilateral relations in various fields and their partnership in preparing Italy’s hosting of the G20 Summit this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The governor wished Italy steady progress and prosperity.

The Italian ambassador praised the growing bilateral ties and affirmed that relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy have strengthened communication in various fields. The envoy also wished Saudi Arabia and its people further progress and prosperity.

Following the successful completion of the G20 summit in Riyadh in November 2020, Italy assumed the forum’s annual rotating presidency from Saudi Arabia at a ceremonial handover by King Salman during the two-day summit. This was the 15th meeting of the forum that brings together leaders of economies that account for 85 percent of global gross domestic product to discuss the most challenging socioeconomic issues.

Saudi Arabia is Italy’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf and its second biggest in the wider region. Italy is one of the top 10 suppliers to Saudi Arabia with exports reaching €3.279 billion ($3.966 billion) in 2019 — up 6 percent compared to 2018. Imports to Italy from the Kingdom were at €3.795 billion in 2019.

More than 70 Italian companies operate in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia committed to supporting global efforts to revive tourism

Saudi Arabia committed to supporting global efforts to revive tourism
  • Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attended the opening session for the 113th UN World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Executive Council, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the organization’s efforts, in cooperation with member states, to serve the global tourism sector and sustain its recovery by standardizing protocols that help lift restrictions imposed on travelers and supporting tourism facilities in the private sector.

Haifa Al-Jedea, general supervisor of the international relations department at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, said that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to cooperation with UNWTO, pointing out that the organization decided to open its first regional office in the world in Riyadh, which will start work this year.

Al-Jedea added that the regional office will be a supporting factor not only for the countries of the region but also for Africa and Asia, confirming Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cooperate with the international community to support the tourism sector at both regional and international levels.

Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The Kingdom seeks to be a leading global tourism destination, with a goal to host 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

As a modern tourist destination, Saudi Arabia aims to focus on sustainability, as this added value represents one of the factors that will help to attract tourists from all over the world.

Topics: Hail province Saudi tourist attractions Vision 2030 United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

