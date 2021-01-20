DiplomaticQuarter: Italian envoy and Eastern Province governor praise bilateral relations

RIYADH: Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone held a meeting with Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of Eastern Province, where they exchanged views on the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Italy.

Prince Saud praised the two countries’ growing bilateral relations in various fields and their partnership in preparing Italy’s hosting of the G20 Summit this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The governor wished Italy steady progress and prosperity.

The Italian ambassador praised the growing bilateral ties and affirmed that relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy have strengthened communication in various fields. The envoy also wished Saudi Arabia and its people further progress and prosperity.

Following the successful completion of the G20 summit in Riyadh in November 2020, Italy assumed the forum’s annual rotating presidency from Saudi Arabia at a ceremonial handover by King Salman during the two-day summit. This was the 15th meeting of the forum that brings together leaders of economies that account for 85 percent of global gross domestic product to discuss the most challenging socioeconomic issues.

Saudi Arabia is Italy’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf and its second biggest in the wider region. Italy is one of the top 10 suppliers to Saudi Arabia with exports reaching €3.279 billion ($3.966 billion) in 2019 — up 6 percent compared to 2018. Imports to Italy from the Kingdom were at €3.795 billion in 2019.

More than 70 Italian companies operate in Saudi Arabia.