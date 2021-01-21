You are here

COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants

COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants
Field inspections have discovered an increase in violations during entertainment activities in Dubai hotels and restaurants. (AFP file photo)
COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants
A cleaner sanitizes rooms at the temporary COVID-19 hospital built in downtown Dubai in the UAE, on July 7, 2020. (File/AFP)
COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants

COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants
  • Elective and non-urgent surgeries also suspended until February 19
DUBAI: Dubai has suspended entertainment activities in restaurants and hotels as a precaution against the continued rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

In circular to owners and managers of hotels and restaurants in the emirate, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing said that field inspections have discovered “an increase in violations during entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants.”

“The Department directs all concerned in hotel establishments and restaurants to temporarily hold entertainment activities as of Thursday, January 21, 2021 until further notice,” the government agency said.

“The Department will continuously assess the new situation with the health authorities.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Health Authority has ordered doctors and hospitals to suspend elective and non-urgent surgeries until February 19.
The circular said surgeries will be suspended for a month starting on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Doctors may allow small procedures only if they will not require deep sedation, hospitalization or blood transfusions, the circular added.

On Wednesday, the UAE has recorded 3,506 new COVID-19, another record high daily count since the start of the pandemic.
The new figures bring the total number of recorded virus cases in the UAE to 263,729. 
It said the infected individuals are from various nationalities and are in a stable condition receiving the necessary care.
The health ministry said it conducted 162,945 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours as part of an intensified testing campaign.
It also announced six deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 762.
The ministry said the 3,746 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 235,421.

World Bank approves $34 million to back Lebanon’s coronavirus vaccination drive

World Bank approves $34 million to back Lebanon’s coronavirus vaccination drive
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

World Bank approves $34 million to back Lebanon’s coronavirus vaccination drive

World Bank approves $34 million to back Lebanon’s coronavirus vaccination drive
  • Lebanon has seen daily infection rates soar to the highest levels in the region
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Thursday said it had approved a re-allocation of $34 million in funds to support Lebanon’s vaccination efforts as it races to contain the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first such outlay of funds by the Bank.
Lebanon has seen daily infection rates soar to the highest levels in the region, with over 6,000 cases reported on Friday, adding to economic and political pressures caused by a financial collapse and a huge port blast in August.
Thursday’s re-allocation of funds from Lebanon’s existing Health Resilience Project, is the first World Bank-financed operation to fund the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.
It will provide vaccines for over 2 million individuals, with doses set to arrive in Lebanon by early February, and earmarked for priority groups such as high-risk health workers, those over 65, epidemiological and surveillance staff, and people aged 55 to 64 with co-morbidities.
“Fair, broad, and fast access to COVID-19 vaccines is critical to protecting lives and supporting economic recovery,” World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement.
The World Bank said the decision to free the funds followed efforts by Lebanese authorities to conduct a vaccine readiness assessment, establish a national vaccine committee, and prepare a draft National Vaccine Deployment Plan (NVDP) in line with World Health Organization recommendations.
The Bank is working closely with over 100 countries to pave the way for them to receive low-interest loans and funding to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines as part of a new $12 billion initiative approved in October.

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus

