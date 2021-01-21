Indonesia halts search for victims of Sriwijaya Air crash

You are here

Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ 182 crashed into the Java Sea on Jan. 9 four minutes after take-off from Jakarta. (Reuters)
  • ‘Search operations have been closed, but we will continue to search for the CVR’
  • The Sriwijaya crash was the biggest airline disaster in Indonesia since October 2018
JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities said on Thursday the search for victims of a plane crash that killed all 62 people on board had been halted, but the hunt would continue for the Sriwijaya Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR).
“Search operations have been closed, but we will continue to search for the CVR,” said Bagus Puruhito, who heads the country’s search and rescue agency.
He told reporters that the rescue team had collected more than 324 bags of body parts and plane parts.
Flight SJ 182 crashed into the Java Sea on Jan. 9 four minutes after take-off from Jakarta.
Divers last week retrieved from the seabed the other so-called black box, the flight data recorder, of the 26-year-old Boeing Co. 737-500 jet.
The Sriwijaya crash was the biggest airline disaster in Indonesia since October 2018, when 189 people were killed onboard a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX that also plunged into the Java Sea soon after take-off.

Fire at world’s biggest vaccine maker in India

Fire at world’s biggest vaccine maker in India
Updated 21 January 2021
AFP

Fire at world’s biggest vaccine maker in India

Fire at world’s biggest vaccine maker in India
Updated 21 January 2021
AFP
NEW DELHI: A fire broke out Thursday at India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, local TV footage showed, but media reports said production of the coronavirus vaccine was not affected.
Serum Institute is producing millions of doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
Television channels showed a huge cloud of grey smoke above the site in Pune in western India. The reports said that the blaze was at a construction site at the large facility.
The Indian firm was not immediately available for comment.

