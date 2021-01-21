You are here

Volkswagen faces EU fine for missing 2020 emissions targets

Volkswagen faces EU fine for missing 2020 emissions targets
Volkswagen is reducing the combustion-engined cars it offers and retooling more factories to build electric vehicles. (Reuters)
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

Volkswagen faces EU fine for missing 2020 emissions targets

Volkswagen faces EU fine for missing 2020 emissions targets
  • European policymakers have clamped down on exhaust emissions
  • Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating emissions tests on diesel engines
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Volkswagen faces a fine of more than $121 million for missing EU targets on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from its 2020 passenger car fleet, the world’s largest carmaker said on Thursday.
It cut average CO2 emissions in the fleet in the European Union by around 20 percent to 99.8 g/km, but that was around 0.5 g/km above its target, Volkswagen said.
That implied EU fines amounting to a “very low triple-digit million amount,” a spokesman said.
European policymakers have clamped down on exhaust emissions, forcing carmakers to spur development of low-emission technology or face a penalty of 95 euros per gram of excess CO2 they emit.
“We narrowly missed the fleet target for 2020, thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” CEO Herbert Diess said in a statement, adding he hoped to meet the target this year as the company’s main brands bring out new electric models.
Volkswagen is reducing the combustion-engined cars it offers and retooling more factories to build electric vehicles in an effort to keep up with electric carmaker Tesla.
It has said the EU’s more stringent emissions targets will force it to boost the proportion of hybrid and electric vehicles in its European car sales to 60 percent by 2030, up from a previous target of 40 percent.
Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating emissions tests on diesel engines, a scandal which has cost it more than $33 billion in regulatory fines and vehicle refits, mostly in the United States.

KLM to cut 1,000 more jobs, says mandatory COVID-19 testing will ground planes

KLM to cut 1,000 more jobs, says mandatory COVID-19 testing will ground planes
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

KLM to cut 1,000 more jobs, says mandatory COVID-19 testing will ground planes

KLM to cut 1,000 more jobs, says mandatory COVID-19 testing will ground planes
  • KLM criticized a proposed govt. plan to require passengers show a negative result from a “fast” COVID-19 test taken within four hours
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: KLM said it would cut an additional 1,000 jobs in 2021 and warned on Thursday that government plans to require all passengers and crew to pass a COVID-19 test before flying to the Netherlands would ground its long-haul flights.
KLM, which already cut 5,000 jobs last year, joined other airlines operating in the Netherlands to criticize a proposed requirement for all inbound passengers to show a negative result from a “fast” COVID-19 test taken within four hours of boarding a plane.
“The Netherlands would be the only country in the world to adopt such far-reaching measures,” the companies said in a statement.
KLM said that the new rule, proposed by the Dutch government on Wednesday, would force it to halt all 270 of its current long-haul flights from Friday, due to the risk of continually having crew members grounded and quarantined in foreign countries.
The company’s decision means it would also have to stop operating freight-only flights from Asia, which has been one of its few business lines to grow during the coronavirus crisis, offsetting revenue losses of roughly two-thirds overall.
Thursday’s statement asking the government to reconsider was published by KLM and signed by easyJet, Corendon, Transavia, TUI and Barin and said it had “support” from the International Aviation and Transport Association (IATA).
The rule threatens the Netherlands “being connected with the rest of the world, the Dutch trading position and employment in the aviation sector,” the companies said.

