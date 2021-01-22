Arab coalition thwarts two Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 213 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,346.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 213 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 365,988 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,117 remain active and 322 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 88, followed by the Eastern Province with 54, Makkah with 37, Madinah recorded 10 and Hail confirmed six cases.

The ministry also announced that 188 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 357,525.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 97.6 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.1 million.