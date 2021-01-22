You are here

Arab coalition thwarts two Houthi attacks

The Saudi-led coalition since 2015 has fought the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 January 2021
Reuters

  The coalition also intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
  The Saudi-led coalition since 2015 has fought the Iran-aligned Houthi movement
Reuters

DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen’s Houthi movement said it thwarted two attacks by the Houthis on Friday morning, including destroying an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Twitter.
The coalition also intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.
The Saudi-led coalition since 2015 has fought the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 213 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 213 new cases
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 213 new cases

  The Kingdom said 188 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 88
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,346.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 213 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 365,988 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,117 remain active and 322 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 88, followed by the Eastern Province with 54, Makkah with 37, Madinah recorded 10 and Hail confirmed six cases.

The ministry also announced that 188 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 357,525.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 97.6 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.1 million.

