Arab coalition thwarts two Houthi attacks

DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen’s Houthi movement said it thwarted two attacks by the Houthis on Friday morning, including destroying an explosive-laden boat in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Twitter.
The coalition also intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.
The Saudi-led coalition since 2015 has fought the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.
