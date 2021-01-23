You are here

Oxford University to test potential COVID-19 ‘wonder drug’ Ivermectin

The trial is assessing Ivermectin, a medicine used on livestock and people who have been infected by parasitic worms, which has been hailed by some as a "wonder drug" with the potential to save thousands of lives.
The trial is assessing Ivermectin, a medicine used on livestock and people who have been infected by parasitic worms, which has been hailed by some as a “wonder drug” with the potential to save thousands of lives. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The trial is assessing Ivermectin, a medicine used on livestock and people who have been infected by parasitic worms, which has been hailed by some as a “wonder drug” with the potential to save thousands of lives. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Medicine used for parasitic worm infections
  • Other scientists said the drug had not been assessed properly
LONDON: Oxford University researchers are planning to trial a drug that has shown signs of reducing COVID-19 deaths in developing countries.

The Principle trial is aiming to find a drug that works soon after virus symptoms appear in a patient, and one that is most effective during the primary stages of the illness, The Times reported.

The trial is assessing Ivermectin, a medicine used on livestock and people who have been infected by parasitic worms, which has been hailed by some as a “wonder drug” with the potential to save thousands of lives, the report added.

Other scientists said the drug had not been assessed properly and that the full extent of its efficacy was not yet known.

“It has potential antiviral properties and anti-inflammatory properties and there have been quite a few smaller trials conducted in low and middle- income countries, showing that it speeds recovery, reduces inflammation and reduces hospitalisation,” said Chris Butler, professor of primary care at Oxford and co-chief of the Principle trial. “But there’s a gap in the data. There’s not been a really rigorous trial.”

The medicine works by blocking the entry of a protein into a cell’s nuclei, limiting the replication capacity of the virus, and initial analysis from the World Health Organization has shown promising signs.

“It could save thousands of lives a day,” said Paul Marik, from the Eastern Virginia Medical School. “The data is compelling: across Mexico, India and South America, mortality has fallen.”

Peter Horby, the Oxford University professor who helped to set up the UK’s largest COVID-19 trials, said this month the latest data was “interesting, perhaps encouraging, but not yet convincing.”

Most breakthroughs in coronavirus treatments to date work on patients who are already suffering in the later stages of the illness, but Butler and his team are hoping to find a medicine that can prevent the virus from taking hold within its host.

The trial is looking for people aged 65 and over, or those aged over 50 who have underlying health conditions, through general practitioners, online, and through the UK’s NHS Test and Trace system, The Times said.

UK regulator, vaccine makers discuss virus variants

UK's medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for "potential modifications" to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants.
UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants. (AFP/File Photo)
UK regulator, vaccine makers discuss virus variants

UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants. (AFP/File Photo)
  • AstraZeneca says work begun on modified jab as government sounds alarm
LONDON: The UK’s medicine regulator has discussed with vaccine manufacturers the need for “potential modifications” to vaccines to ensure they protect against the new coronavirus variants emerging around the world.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that “there was no evidence that vaccines failed to work against new variants,” but that it had made the issue a priority.

AstraZeneca, which partnered with Oxford University to manufacture a vaccine, said scientists had begun work on a modified vaccine in case it was necessary.

A spokesman said: “It is known that viruses constantly change through mutation, leading to the emergence of new variants.

“These changes are being monitored closely by scientists.

“The University of Oxford and labs across the world are carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine effectiveness, and starting the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted vaccines if these should be necessary.”

Public Health England’s Porton Down laboratory and specialist academic facilities are now researching whether available vaccines are less effective against new coronavirus variants, including those detected in the UK and South Africa.

Studies have suggested that antibodies from former patients and vaccine recipients are still effective against the B117 variant found in the UK, but the 501Y.v2 variant from South Africa could be more resistant. The protective effect of T-cells, which are induced by vaccines and previous coronavirus infections, is also important, but is still being investigated.

“We have no evidence that the vaccines being used do not work against the new coronavirus strains, but we are making this issue a priority,” an MHRA spokesperson said.

“We are in discussion with vaccine manufacturers on potential modifications that may be needed for current vaccines to be effective against new variants, if required.”

Due to the evolutionary nature of viruses, the emergence of new variants has been expected, as has the need for vaccines to be updated.

Influenza vaccines are updated each year to match forms of the flu ahead of time. A decision on the correct flu vaccine to produce takes place around February. Production and testing then takes several months, with a license given only when regulators have reviewed quality, safety and efficacy data.

The MHRA is meeting with its independent expert working group of the Commission on Human Medicines as part of decisions regarding the regulation of vaccines. “Bridging studies” will likely be necessary to give regulators confidence that modifications will not compromise safety.

The spokesperson said: “We can say at this stage that it is unlikely that a full new approval process will be needed.

“No vaccine will be authorized for supply in the UK unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness are met.”

