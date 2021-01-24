Madinah joins world’s healthiest cities

You are here

Madinah is believed to be the first city with a population of more than 2 million to be recognized under the organization’s healthy cities program. (SPA)
  • The holy city gained World Health Organization accreditation after meeting all global standards
JEDDAH: The Saudi city of Madinah has been acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO) as among the world’s healthiest cities.
The holy city gained the accreditation after a visiting WHO team said that it met all the global standards required to be a healthy city.
Madinah is believed to be the first city with a population of more than 2 million to be recognized under the organization’s healthy cities program.
A total of 22 government, community, charity and volunteer agencies helped prepare for the WHO accreditation.
The city’s integrated program included a strategic partnership with Taibah University to record government requirements on an electronic platform for the organization’s review.
The WHO also recommended that the university provide training to other national city agencies interested in taking part in the healthy cities program.

FASTFACTS

• Madinah is believed to be the first city with a population of more than 2 million to be recognized under the organization’s healthy cities program.

• A total of 22 government, community, charity and volunteer agencies helped prepare for the WHO accreditation.

A committee chaired by the university’s president, Dr. Abdul Aziz Assarani, supervised 100 members representing the 22 government, civil, charity and volunteer agencies.
Criteria included meeting goals set by the Madinah Region Strategy Project and the launch of a “Humanizing Cities” program.
According to WHO, “a healthy city is one that is continually creating and improving those physical and social environments and expanding those community resources which enable people to mutually support each other in performing all the functions of life and developing to their maximum potential.”

Saudi volunteers join 3,165 community initiatives in 2020

Saudi volunteers join 3,165 community initiatives in 2020
Volunteer opportunities ranged between providing emergency services and participating in community awareness programs. (SPA)
  • The teams stepped up their efforts during national festivals and events, international days and awareness weeks
RIYADH: Volunteer teams of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) participated in 3,165 initiatives during 2020. This was despite the challenges that the Kingdom and the world faced during the coronavirus pandemic
More than 28,000 volunteers participated, with a total of 32,000 hours volunteered.
Volunteer opportunities ranged between providing emergency services and participating in community awareness programs.
This included providing emergency services to worshippers in the Two Holy Mosques, and participating in the prayer sorting points in mosques on Fridays throughout the Kingdom.
The teams stepped up their efforts during national festivals and events, international days and awareness weeks.
Initiatives included providing administrative, technical and logistical support to emergency centers, central operating rooms and SRCA departments in all regions of the Kingdom. Visual screening points were established in many headquarters and SRCA buildings to increase awareness of the importance of adhering to precautionary measures during the pandemic.

