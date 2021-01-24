You are here

Influencers Lana El-Sahely, Ola Farahat try out the WNRS x Valentino collab

Palestinian influencer Ola Farahat boasts 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Palestinian influencer Ola Farahat boasts 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Updated 24 January 2021
Arab News

Influencers Lana El-Sahely, Ola Farahat try out the WNRS x Valentino collab

Palestinian influencer Ola Farahat boasts 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Updated 24 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Italian fashion house Valentino recently collaborated with the cult card game We’re Not Really Strangers and to celebrate the partnership, the maison has invited a number of house favorites to play the game with each other in a new Instagram Live series. 

Among those invited to participate were Lebanese fashion blogger Lana El-Sahely and UAE-based influencer Ola Farahat, who this week joined Valentino’s Instagram Live, from Beirut and Dubai respectively, to demonstrate how to play the card game and ask each other deeply introspective questions like “How have you been neglecting yourself?” or “What are you overthinking right now?”

During the 30-minute-long Live, the two content creators went back and forth, answering each other’s questions from the deck of cards, which were conceived to develop a profound emotional dialogue between players. 

The two opened up about everything from their relationships with their families and partners to their fears and insecurities. 




Lana El-Sahely and Ola Farahat played the card game on Instagram Live this week. Instagram 

“(The game) was super insightful because the questions are about self-reflection and I think many of you can actually feel like you’re going through similar struggles,” El-Sahely shared on Instagram following the Live session. 

Created by Los Angeles-based model and artist Koreen Odiney in 2018, the card game was designed to tap into your inner consciousness while allowing players to deepen existing relationships and create new ones. 

The Valentino x We’re Not Really Strangers game features 25 cards featuring the house’s emblematic V logo, with questions that explore concepts of empathy, individuality and positivity. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

The questions include “What limiting belief is holding you back the most right now?” and “What have you witnessed recently that has given you hope in humanity in any big or small way?”

The full deck of cards is available on Valentino’s website, where visitors can play the game online. 

To commemorate the new partnership, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and Koreen played the game and streamed it simultaneously on Valentino’s Instagram page as well as We Are Not Really Strangers’ page.

Others to participate in the Live series include Algerian-French model Younes Bendjima and Canadian-Sudanese poet Mustafa Ahmed, as well as Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi and US blogger Aimee Song among others.

