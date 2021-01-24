You are here

Kuwait emir reappoints prime minister to form new cabinet

The emir tasked the prime minister with nominating a new cabinet.
Updated 24 January 2021
Arab News

  The prime minister and the cabinet had been acting in a caretaker role since the resignation
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait's emir has reappointed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah as prime minister, after the cabinet resigned last week in a standoff with parliament over its vote to question the premier, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.
The prime minister and the cabinet had been acting in a caretaker role since the resignation. The emir tasked the prime minister with nominating a new cabinet.

Topics: Kuwait

UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv

Updated 59 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, the UAE government said on its Twitter account, citing a cabinet decision.
The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August.

Topics: Israel Tel Aviv UAE embassy

