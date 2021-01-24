DUBAI: Kuwait's emir has reappointed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah as prime minister, after the cabinet resigned last week in a standoff with parliament over its vote to question the premier, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.
The prime minister and the cabinet had been acting in a caretaker role since the resignation. The emir tasked the prime minister with nominating a new cabinet.
Kuwait emir reappoints prime minister to form new cabinet
