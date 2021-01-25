You are here

  • Home
  • Ancient Madinah artifacts exhibit to shed new light on Saudi history

Ancient Madinah artifacts exhibit to shed new light on Saudi history

Ancient Madinah artifacts exhibit to shed new light on Saudi history
1 / 2
Funded by Alinma bank and supervised by Darah and the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the exhibit will be open to visitors permanently. (Supplied)
Ancient Madinah artifacts exhibit to shed new light on Saudi history
2 / 2
The exhibition will highlight the history of the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah’s codification in Madinah. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nzjpt

Updated 25 January 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Ancient Madinah artifacts exhibit to shed new light on Saudi history

Ancient Madinah artifacts exhibit to shed new light on Saudi history
  • King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives revealed a large number of rare artifacts, some dating back 800 years
Updated 25 January 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: An exhibit showcasing rare manuscripts of the Prophet’s Mosque has revealed the rich history of the city and the work of scholars that once called the holy city their home.

The King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) has revealed a large number of rare artifacts, some dating back 800 years.
Stone inscriptions in “Madani” script found in valleys and mountains near the city are among some of the pieces to be showcased on the sidelines of the permanent exhibition of rare manuscripts in the Prophet’s Mosque.
Darah’s official spokesman, Sultan bin Hamad Alawairdhi, told Arab News that “this is a new step in the path of serving the treasures preserved by different generations of scholars.
“This is considered one of the most important aspects of cultural heritage, which we bear the responsibility of preserving, especially since we possess more capabilities and expertise than our predecessors.”

HIGHLIGHT

The oldest manuscripts in the exhibition are ‘Ikmal Almuelim Bifawayid Sahih Muslim,’ a scholarly book which explains the Prophet Muhammad’s sayings which dates back to 578 AH (1182 AD), and the ‘Mughni ala Mukhtasar Al-Kharqi’ manuscript, a repository of one of the traditional Sunni schools of thought on jurisprudence.

Alawairdhi added that the exhibition will highlight the history of the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah’s codification in Madinah to underline the importance of the scientific endowment to the Prophet’s Mosque and its library.
It will also show the origins of the library, while shedding light on the Kingdom’s historical efforts to enhance it.


Funded by Alinma bank and supervised by Darah and the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the exhibit will be open to visitors permanently.
Visitors will discover special and original copies of the Holy Qur’an, an exhibition on the Madani font, original manuscripts from the books of Sunnah, the prophetic biography, and the history of Madinah.
The exhibit is also expected to be available online in several languages.

This is considered one of the most important aspects of cultural heritage, which we bear the responsibility of preserving, especially since we possess more capabilities and expertise than our predecessors.

Sultan bin Hamad Alawairdhi, Darah’s official spokesman

Alawairdhi said that the oldest manuscripts in the exhibition are “Ikmal Almuelim Bifawayid Sahih Muslim,” a scholarly book which explains the Prophet Muhammad’s sayings which dates back to 578 AH (1182 AD), and the “Mughni ala Mukhtasar Al-Kharqi” manuscript, a repository of one of the traditional Sunni schools of thought on jurisprudence.
The exhibition’s organizers want “to bring back into focus the Islamic cognitive gains as well as the Arab and Islamic intellectual production to be envisioned by different generations, especially the younger generations, in addition to documenting this ancient heritage.”
Darah and the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque are joining forces to establish a permanent research space for Saudi
and foreign visitors to Madinah, and to highlight the role of manuscripts throughout Arab history in storing, preserving and providing information to researchers.
The exhibition also adds to Darah’s efforts in the field of codifying the history of the Two Holy Mosques. It also underlines the foundation’s most important scientific projects in the city, such as reviving the Madani font and promoting the history of Madinah and Islam through its written works.

Topics: Madinah artifacts King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah)

Related

Saudi national archives foundation Darah uncovering past with oral history tradition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi national archives foundation Darah uncovering past with oral history tradition
Roof of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah reopens to worshippers
Saudi Arabia
Roof of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah reopens to worshippers

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking
Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Updated 25 January 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking

Saudi Arabia advances in global COVID-19 research ranking
  • Saudi Arabia continues to be ranked first in the Arab World and 12th among the G20 member states
Updated 25 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked 14th internationally for its COVID-19 university research, rising from its previous 17th ranking, according to the database of the Web of Science.

The Kingdom continues to be ranked first in the Arab World and 12th among the G20 member states.

Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support for education, for attaching great importance to research and innovation, and for supporting scientists and researchers in Saudi universities to become globally competitive.

He said that this achievement was a continuation of the efforts of the Kingdom in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. This reflected the Kingdom’s capabilities when it came to managing crises.

Al-Sheikh said that Saudi universities had published 84 percent of the Kingdom’s COVID-19 research, and that the Kingdom had published 915 scientific papers by local scientists since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He thanked Saudi universities that contributed to publishing the research papers as well as the faculty members and researchers who were serving their community.

Al-Sheikh said that this achievement reflected the Ministry of Education’s keenness to organize events that enhanced the participation of Saudi universities, research centers, researchers and academics in supporting scientific research during the pandemic.

This was in addition to coordinating the efforts of universities through specialized workshops to improve the efficiency of research and its contribution to fighting COVID-19, discussing ways to prevent and treat the disease, and investing in the research capabilities of the staff of universities and research centers by finding scientific solutions that contributed to addressing the pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Experts call to incentivize research sector in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Experts call to incentivize research sector in Saudi Arabia
Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University jumps 59 places in global rankings
Saudi Arabia
Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University jumps 59 places in global rankings

Latest updates

Netherlands anti-curfew protests spark clashes with police, looting
In this image made from video, a COVID-19 testing center is seen after being set on fire in Urk, 80 kilometers northeast of Amsterdam, on Jan. 23, 2021. (Pro News via AP)
Central African Republic war crimes suspect Mahamat Said surrenders to ICC
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, on June 9, 2014. (Reuters file photo)
China was largest recipient of FDI in 2020 — UNCTAD report
In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, an ambulance drives across a nearly empty bridge in Wuhan, China, after the city was placed under a 76-day lockdown amid a rising COVID-19 outbreak. China managed to place the contagion under control early while other countries continue to suffer from the pandemic one year after. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
5 shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in US city of Indianapolis
US police work the scene on Jan. 24, 2021 in Indianapolis where five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot to death early Sunday. (Justin L. Mack/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot
Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.