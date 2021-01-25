IMF: Iraq has requested emergency assistance

You are here

Flare stacks burn at the Nahr Bin Omar field, north of the southern Iraqi port of Basra, on January 21, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • The OPEC member’s economy has only a small manufacturing base and almost all goods are dollar-priced imports
Iraq has requested emergency assistance from the International Monetary Fund and talks are ongoing between the parties, the IMF said late on Sunday.
Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi told Bloomberg News earlier that Iraq was in talks with the IMF for a $6 billion loan package.
“The Iraqi authorities have requested emergency assistance from the IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument, and indicated their intention to also request a longer-term arrangement with the Fund in support of planned economic reforms,” an IMF representative said in an emailed statement.
“Discussions of the authorities’ request for emergency assistance are ongoing.”
The IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument provides quick financial assistance, which is available to all member countries facing an urgent balance-of-payments need.
Financial assistance under the RFI is provided without the need for a full-fledged program or review, according to the IMF website.
Iraq may ask for an additional $4 billion in low-cost loans through another program linked to government reforms, Allawi said on Sunday.
Iraq devalued the dinar last month after a collapse in global oil prices, a major source of Iraq’s financial resources.
Allawi told Bloomberg that Iraq also planned other types of funding to help plug the budget gap. Once the spending plan was approved, the government would move to issue $5 billion in domestic bonds to expand its financial base.
The OPEC member’s economy has only a small manufacturing base and almost all goods are dollar-priced imports.

Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank

Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank
Updated 25 January 2021
Argaam

Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank

Profile: Fahad Al-Mubarak, the new Governor of the Saudi Central Bank
  • He was a member of the Shura Council from 1999 to 2005
Updated 25 January 2021
Argaam

King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal decree on Jan. 24, 2021, to appoint Fahad Al-Mubarak as Central Bank (SAMA) Governor.

Al-Mubarak obtained a PhD in Business Administration in operation and production from the University of Houston, the US, and Master's degrees in Industrial Engineering, Financial Accounting and Taxes, and Business Administration.

He held the position of the Minister of State and Cabinet member from December 2018 until January 2021. He was appointed the Secretary General in the Saudi Secretariat of the G20.

Al-Mubarak, who helmed SAMA from 2011-2016, was previously chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley, Saudi Arabia. He also served as chairman of the Saudi Stock Exchange.

He was a member of the Shura Council from 1999 to 2005 and held the position of general manager of Rana Investment Company from 1992 to 1999.

In addition, Al-Mubarak served as a board member in a number of major companies, such as Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), stc Group, Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily), National Industrialization Co.(Tasnee), and Saudi Hollandi Bank.

