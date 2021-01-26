You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations

Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations

Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations
Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al.Qasabi. (Argaam)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nhnn7

Updated 13 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations

Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations
  • Feedback on the draft regulations will be received via the platform of the National Competitiveness Center
Updated 13 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment, Majid Al Qasabi, invited the public and those interested to provide their feedback on the executive regulation of the Combating Commercial Concealment Law, out of the principle of participation and transparency adopted by the ministry, in line with Vision 2030.

The new regulations are aimed at providing an equitable and competitive commercial environment that ensures the protection of investors and enables entrepreneurs to practice their activities according to law, said the minister.

Feedback on the draft regulations will be received via the platform of the National Competitiveness Center until Jan. 28, 2021.

The Saudi Cabinet passed in August 2020 the new anti-concealment law, which includes aggravated penalties of five-year sentences and up to $1.33 million fines for violators.

The new law also stipulates proactive measures to prevent cover-up crimes, with rewards for those reporting cover-up cases of up to 30 percent of the total collected fine, following the final judgement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment
Saudi Arabia
Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment
Riyadh court convicts three for commercial fraud
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh court convicts three for commercial fraud

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia to unveil Jeddah Port project “soon”

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia to unveil Jeddah Port project “soon”
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Argaam

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia to unveil Jeddah Port project “soon”

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia to unveil Jeddah Port project “soon”
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Argaam

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) is planning to expand in the logistics sector, said CEO Abdullah Aldubaikhi.

He also revealed that the company kicked off works in a project located in Jeddah Port in cooperation with Saudi Ports Authority, and it will be unveiled “soon.”

Speaking to Al Arabiya TV, the top executive said that Bahri is carrying out expansions in Riyadh airports, which will be followed by an expansion in the Eastern Province’s airport and port.

“These expansions represent a strong start for the company in the logistics sector,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Aldubaikhi did not disclose more details about the overall cost of those projects.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi aid agency launches health drive in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency launches health drive in Yemen
New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply
Saudi Arabia
New ministry logo represents Saudi Arabia as beating heart of world energy supply

Latest updates

Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations
Saudi Ministry of Commerce seeks public feedback on cover-up regulations
Philippines confirms local transmission of UK coronavirus variant
Philippines confirms local transmission of UK coronavirus variant
National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia to unveil Jeddah Port project “soon”
National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia to unveil Jeddah Port project “soon”
6 things to watch on Tadawul today
6 things to watch on Tadawul today
UN urged to address effects of pandemic on peace and security
UN urged to address effects of pandemic on peace and security

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.