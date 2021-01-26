Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to produce series on Kurdish female fighters 

You are here

The upcoming series is originally a book, which is expected to be published on Feb. 16. (AFP)
DUBAI: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s new production company, HiddenLight Productions, has acquired the adaptation rights of the Kurdish drama “The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice.”

The upcoming series is originally a book, which is expected to be published on Feb. 16, by best-selling US author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon. It tells the story of an all-women Kurdish unit who took on Daesh in the Northern Syrian town of Kobani and won.




“The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice” is by best-selling US author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon. (Courtesy: Penguin Press)

According to Deadline, the former first lady said: “‘The Daughters of Kobani’ is an extraordinary account of brave, defiant women fighting for justice and equality.

“We created HiddenLight to celebrate heroes — sung and unsung alike — whose courage is too often overlooked, and we could not be more thrilled to bring this inspiring story to viewers around the world,” she added. 




Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton (L) and Chelsea Clinton arrive to the book signing of their new book “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories for Courage and Resilience” at Barnes & Noble Union Square on October 3, 2019 in New York City. (AFP)

HiddenLight Productions, which was co-founded by Clinton’s daughter Chelsea and actor Sam Branson, was launched in December 2020. 

The studio’s first project is a straight-to-series order for Apple TV+, “Gutsy Women,” that is hosted by the mother-and-daughter duo and inspired by their best-selling book “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

