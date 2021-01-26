DJ David Guetta to perform online concert from Dubai’s Burj Al-Arab

DUBAI: French-born superstar DJ David Guetta is set to perform a free online concert from the helipad of Dubai’s iconic Burj Al-Arab hotel on Feb. 6.

Through the event, that will be staged against the backdrop of Dubai’s sunset and fireworks, the DJ and record producer aims to raise funds toward supporting UNICEF and Dubai Cares’ Education Uninterrupted campaign, a nationwide fundraising campaign that tackles the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education of children and youth.

Speaking about his charity performance, the songwriter – whose father hails from a Moroccan family – said in a released statement: “After Miami, New York and the Louvre in Paris, I am very proud to announce that we’re heading to the top of the iconic Burj Al-Arab Jumeirah for another United At Home show, this time in a city that is dear to my heart: Dubai.”

The initiative that Guetta has been working on has so far raised more than $1.6 million.

“Thanks to my fans across the globe. In these difficult times, we hope to bring comfort, joy, and support through the power of music and emotions. We have supported many charities and helped make a real difference in people’s lives during the pandemic. We continue in this direction today, benefiting UNICEF and Dubai Cares,” he added.

Streamed on Guetta’s YouTube channel, the concert will take place at 5 p.m. (Saudi Arabia time).