PIF: Saudi Aramco may sell more shares if market conditions are right

The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. (REUTERS/File)
  • Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund has set out a plan to increase assets to $400 billion
  • The Saudi government sold over 1.7 percent of Aramco in an initial public offering (IPO) in 2019
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco may consider selling more shares in the oil giant if market conditions are right, the head of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said on Tuesday in a televised news briefing.

The Saudi government sold over 1.7 percent of Aramco in an initial public offering (IPO) in 2019 that raised a record $29.4 billion.

The listing has triggered more IPOs in the Kingdom, which is also seeking to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing its reliance on oil.

Al-Rumayyan asserted that there is no direct relationship between the balance sheet and finances of Aramco and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and any listing would depend “if they see the right market is in the right condition.”

The fund’s governor also told reporters the PIF plans to increase its assets from SR570 billion ($152 billion) to SR1.5 trillion ($400 billion).

The fund has become a fundamental pillar for the sustainability of the Saudi economy and is directly related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, he added.

Al-Rumayyan said that the PIF was currently developing the eight basic pillars of the fund’s strategy for the years 2021-2025, and would focus on local investments within the PIF’s new strategy, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week.

He added that they would allocate four portfolios for local investment and two portfolios for foreign investments, with plans to also invest SR1 trillion ($267 billion) in new projects in the next five years

Al-Rumayyan said that financing new investments from the fund’s money and assets would be granted by the government, and it would rely on profits generated by their current companies to fund future projects, adding that the PIF has launched more than 30 new companies.

In 2017, the fund announced it would invest $45 billion in Softbank’s inaugural $100 billion technology fund. “Softbank is reaching an all-time high,” Al-Rummayan said. “The higher the risk the higher the returns. We always look to diversity in our bets and investments in different sectors and geography.”

Another high profile PIF-backed company is Lucid Motors, the Californian electric vehicle carmaker the fund backed with a $1 billion investment in 2018. Media reports have claimed the carmaker is in talks with the PIF to build an electric vehicle factory in the
Kingdom, reportedly near Jeddah.

“We are always open for any good ideas,” the governor said. “One of the things that we would like to provide for the investor, is how we can open up many opportunities for them,” he added.

Al-Rumayyan said the fund has started talks with a number of other potential companies for investment, but declined to give any specific details.

“We are at very advanced stages, but you know how complicated these contracts can be with all the terms, conditions and negotiations. But we are at very advanced stages with many companies and during this year we will see many companies coming in.”

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

  1. stc is considering an initial public offer (IPO) for its 100%-owned subsidiary, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (solutions by stc), on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
  2. Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. (Yansab) announced the scheduled shutdown of two plants to carry out preventive maintenance work.
  3. National Commercial Bank (NCB) completed issuing additional Tier 1 sukuk at a value of $1.25 billion (SAR 4.69 billion).
  4. Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) announced that its 50%-owned subsidiary, Edarat Communications and Information Technology Co., appointed FALCOM Financial Services as a financial advisor to start direct registration and listing on the Nomu Parallel Market.
  5. Emaar The Economic City Co.'s (Emaar EC) board of directors approved the resignation of the two audit committee members, Alaa Shakib AlJabri and Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Howaish.
  6. Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. received the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) approval to reduce the company’s capital by SAR 110 million to SAR 130 million.
  7. The total number of students for the current year 2021 decreased by 9% to 13,300 compared to 14,525 students in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE).
  8. Brent crude on Wednesday declined 69 cents to reach $55.41 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 86 cents to reach $52.27/bbl.
Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) saudi central bank

