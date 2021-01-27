You are here

Cannes Film Festival postponed to July due to virus: organizers

Cannes Film Festival postponed to July due to virus: organizers
In this file photo taken on April 13, 2017 the logo of the International Cannes Film Festival is pictured during a press conference to announce the movies in official competition for the upcoming 70th International Cannes film festival in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Cannes Film Festival postponed to July due to virus: organizers

Cannes Film Festival postponed to July due to virus: organizers
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The Cannes Film Festival has been rescheduled for July 6 to 17 — postponed by around two months due to the ongoing virus crisis, organizers said on Wednesday.
“As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed,” they said in a statement.
“Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival will therefore now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021.”
The festival was canceled last year, while rival European events in Berlin and Venice went ahead under strict health restrictions.
The Berlin Film Festival, which usually kicks off in February, said last month it would run this year’s edition in two stages, an online offering for industry professionals in March and a public event in June.
The Cannes festival normally attracts some 45,000 people with official accreditations, of whom around 4,500 are journalists.
It had only been canceled once before, due to the outbreak of war in 1939.
Its Film Market, held alongside the main competition, is the industry’s biggest marketplace for producers, distributors, buyers and programmers.
Last year, the festival still made an official selection of 56 films — including the latest offerings from Wes Anderson, Francois Ozon and Steve McQueen — allowing them to use the “Cannes official selection” label.

Topics: Cannes 2020 Coronavirus

Fans spot Zayn Malik's new tattoo of daughter's name in Arabic

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/AFP
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/AFP
Updated 27 January 2021
Arab News

Fans spot Zayn Malik’s new tattoo of daughter’s name in Arabic

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/AFP
Updated 27 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Zayn Malik just added a new tattoo to his ink collection, and it might be his most thoughtful one yet: The name of his and Gigi Hadid’s baby daughter, Khai, written in Arabic on the inside of his wrist.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the new ink on the former One Direction star during one of his Instagram Lives, which was recorded before their four-month-old daughter’s name was revealed.

Part-Palestinian Hadid revealed their baby girl’s unique name in an under-the-radar manner that saw her update her Instagram bio to say “Khai’s mom.” Though Hadid did not publicize the change, internet sleuths caught on quickly, and the news soon started trending on Twitter.

As it turns out, Malik is a fan of using tattoos to immortalize important people in his life.

For instance, the popstar has his grandfather's name in Arabic inked on his skin, as well as his father's own moniker. Other meaningful tattoos include Hadid’s eyes on his chest. 

The couple’s daughter’s name has been reported to be a nod to Hadid’s paternal grandmother named Khairiah.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

The pair have been relatively private when it comes to their daughter and have yet to share a picture of Khai with the public. However, the model often posts sweet snaps of her daughter’s tiny hand grasping her finger.

The couple welcomed their first child together in September. At the time, Malik announced the news by writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Topics: Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid

