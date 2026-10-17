Shahriyar Restaurant, on King Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah’s Al-Zahra district, serves Persian cuisine in a soothing setting with a royal Persian ambience.

I started with ash reshteh, a Persian soup made with vermicelli, red beans, chickpeas, parsley, green onions, coriander and spinach. Its mild flavors offered a gentle start to the meal.

Among the hot appetizers, mirza ghasemi stood out for its smoky, intense flavor. Made with roasted eggplant, tomatoes, garlic and eggs, it is served with Iranian bread and is ideal for sharing.

Another dish worth trying is zeytoon parvardeh, a Persian olive preparation with walnuts, pomegranate and herbs. The combination gives the olives a distinctive flavor, setting them apart from more familiar starters.

I also tried hummus laboo, a beetroot version of the familiar dip made with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. The beetroot added a distinct flavor, while the watermelon and feta salad offered a balance of sweet and salty notes.

Main courses include traditional dishes such as ghormeh sabzi, a meat stew cooked with fresh herbs and spices and served in a generous portion. The Darbari lamb ribs, slow-cooked with onions and garlic and served with rice, were particularly appetising.

For meat lovers, the kebab selection is a highlight. Kabab rish features charcoal-grilled lamb chops, while sultani kebab pairs koobideh, a minced meat kebab, with another grilled kebab of choice. The koobideh is worth trying for its juicy texture, charred edges and rich, earthy flavor.

Larger kebab platters are also available with rice and accompaniments. Chicken lovers can opt for joojeh masti, marinated in labneh, black pepper and olive oil, or bakhtiari kebab, which combines lamb and chicken seasoned with saffron and lemon.

Rice is more than just an accompaniment to grilled meats. Baghali Polo, cooked with dill and fava beans, offers a fragrant alternative to plain rice.

For dessert, bastani is a traditional Persian ice cream, while faloodeh shirazi provides a refreshing finish with thin frozen noodles, rose water and fresh lemon.