Saudi Arabia’s FII hears call for ‘new chapter for humanity’ in response to pandemic

Panelists debate at the Future Investment Initiative conference at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh. (AFP)
Frank Kane

The Future Investment Initiative summit opened in Riyadh on Wednesday with a call for a “fundamental rethink” toward economic and social challenges in the pandemic era, and an invitation to take part in the big investment opportunities offered by Saudi Arabia’s transformation strategy.
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, said the pandemic presented “an unprecedented opportunity for fresh thinking,” and urged the virtual global audience involved in the event “not to return to the status quo.”
He also invited financiers, bankers and business people to sample the “investment menu” in the Kingdom. “The variety of investments available in Saudi Arabia is really big — not just in the financial sector, but in the real economy,” he said.
The event had been postponed from last autumn because of travel restrictions from the pandemic, but went ahead as a “hybrid” forum with a physical venue in the Saudi capital supported by online hubs in Beijing, Mumbai, Paris and New York. The organizers said about 9,500 people attended either in person or virtually.
Al Rumayyan said: “This is not a normal event, but it is the opportunity to open a new chapter for humanity — the neo-renaissance,” which is the theme of the two-day gathering.
The PIF boss and other investment experts talked enthusiastically about the range of potential investments in the Kingdom under the second phase of the Vision 2030 strategy, but also warned that the global economic situation remained uncertain.
Al-Rumayyan said the division between “those with funds waiting on the sidelines and the working class” was a potential risk for economic recovery in 2021.
That caution was echoed by one of the big investment heavyweights at the opening session, the founder of investment firm Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, who said: “I don’t think equities will be as ebullient as last year.”
Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi investment minister, was more optimistic, pointing out that foreign investment had risen in the Kingdom in 2020 despite the economic recession caused by the virus.
He called on governments to take on more of the risk of setting up business, as the Saudi government has done. “We have looked at 400 different investment regulations and half of them have been revamped,” he said.
A major theme of the opening day, reinforced by virtually every speaker, was the move toward more sustainable investment, especially in the crucial energy sector.
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, predicted that the Kingdom would make more progress in tackling climate change in the next decades than many other countries.
“We will enjoy being looked at as a reasonable and responsible international citizen because we will be doing more than most European countries by 2030,” he said.
He praised the Kingdom’s efforts in fighting the virus and in rebalancing global oil markets last year. “When the going got tough, the tough got going,” he said.

Saudi Aramco uses technology to improve emissions, says CEO

Saudi Aramco was able to reach a 70 percent recovery rate, all due to technology, according to Amin Nasser, the company’s president and CEO, who was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative. (Screenshot: FII Institute)
Saudi Aramco uses technology to improve emissions, says CEO

  • Amin Nasser was speaking on day one of Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh
JEDDAH: Saudi Aramco has been taking advantage of accelerated technology to build its reliability in the market as well as decreasing carbon emissions.

Using data analytics and simulation models to manage reservoirs has helped the company reach a 70 percent recovery rate, all due to technology, according to Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO.

“Our reliability for 2020 is 99.8 percent, one of the highest in the world in terms of delivery,” he told delegates during the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum, which is currently underway in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s “agility and executional speed” to invest in technology has given the Kingdom the largest digital investment in the Middle East and North Africa, worth a billion dollars, the Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha, said during the panel, entitled “Cracking the Code: What is the future of global technology policy?”

The minister also announced a partnership with Babylon Health to use data and artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the cost of health consultations to a dollar when delivered by a machine.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan encouraged investors to consider the vast industries within the Kingdom that offer ample investment opportunities through privatization, even during challenging times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the ongoing restructure of laws and regulations, the Kingdom has worked hard to ramp up up investment and provide further business opportunities, while being transparent with its partners, the minister added.

“In addition to all of this, we’ve reformed the capital market both on the equity side and debt side, the latter market has grown up to 200 percent during 2020 and we’re likely to see further growth,” he concluded.

