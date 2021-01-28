You are here

  • Home
  • Largest survey on climate change reveals most people want action

Largest survey on climate change reveals most people want action

A herd of caribou on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP/File)
A herd of caribou on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r542r

Updated 39 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Largest survey on climate change reveals most people want action

Largest survey on climate change reveals most people want action
  • UN Development Program poll canvassed the opinions of 1.2 million people in 50 countries
  • ‘The survey brings the voice of the people to the forefront of the climate debate,’ said program chief
Updated 39 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The world’s largest survey of opinions on climate change, which sought the views of 1.2 million people in 50 countries, found that the majority believe it is a global emergency that requires urgent action.
The poll, dubbed the “People’s Climate Vote,” was carried out by the UN Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the University of Oxford. It sought the views of people of all ages and education levels in countries that together account for about half of the world’s population.
It revealed that most people support the introduction of more comprehensive policies to tackle the problems and challenges arising from climate change.
“From climate-friendly farming to protecting nature and investing in a green recovery from COVID-19, the survey brings the voice of the people to the forefront of the climate debate,” said UNDP administrator Achim Steiner when the results of the poll were revealed on Wednesday.
“It signals ways in which countries can move forward with public support as we work together to tackle this enormous challenge.”
This year is shaping up to be a pivotal one for international climate-action commitments, with a key round of negotiations due to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November during COP26, the UN Climate Change Summit. The meeting will be the 26th session of Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the entity tasked with supporting the global response to climate change. It will focus on ways to intensify efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.
The opinions canvassed by the UNDP survey included those of more half a million people between the ages of 14 and 18, many of whom are not yet allowed to vote but who represent an important group in climate-change campaigning. They were asked to weigh in on 18 key climate policies across a number of action areas including the economy, energy, transport, food and farms, nature, and protecting people.
Polling experts from the University of Oxford used innovative methods to engage with young people, who can be hard to reach, for example by distributing the survey on mobile-gaming networks. The sampling was structured to be representative of ages, gender balance and levels of education in populations, which significantly reduced margins of error.
While younger people were more likely to consider climate change an emergency — 65 per cent of those in the 18-35 age group, and 66 per cent in the 36-59 age group — their elders were not far behind, with 58 per cent of over-60s feeling the same way. UNDP said that this illustrates “how widely held this view has become.”
Cassie Flynn, strategic advisor on climate change at UNDP said: “This is the good news: news of solidarity in the world when it comes to tackling the climate crisis.”
The survey found substantial levels of support for the adoption of a variety of wide-ranging climate policies beyond current measures, including radical long-term solutions.
The single most popular policy was conservation of forests and land (which was supported by 54 percent of those surveyed), followed by a transition to greater use of solar, wind and other forms of renewable power (53 percent), the adoption of climate-friendly farming techniques (52 percent), and increased investment in green businesses and jobs (50 percent).
“What’s interesting is that respondents (really) don’t see one silver bullet solving the climate crisis,” said Flynn. “There is this wide variety of options that people gravitated toward.”
In countries where the energy sector is responsible for the highest levels of emissions, the majority of respondents were in favor of greater use of renewable energy. In countries where more emissions result from changes of land use, the majority backed enhanced conservation efforts. Residents of large cities advocated efforts to encourage greater use of cleaner electric cars and buses, or bicycles.
“People (are) looking around, absorbing the instability of the world when it comes to climate and COVID and thinking about how we get ourselves onto a new pathway,” said Flynn.
The survey found that levels of education also played a part in fostering a desire for climate action, the UNDP said. Recognition of a climate emergency was highest among people who had attended college or university, regardless of the economic status of their countries.
The UNDP said it will share the detailed results of the poll, broken down by age, gender and education level, with governments around the world.
 

Topics: climate change UN climate change

Related

Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry
Business & Economy
Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry
Saudi Arabia ‘leading the way’ in climate change fight
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ‘leading the way’ in climate change fight

Dhaka health workers line up for Indian jab

Dhaka health workers line up for Indian jab
Updated 27 January 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka health workers line up for Indian jab

Dhaka health workers line up for Indian jab
  • PM launches Covishield test run ahead of mass vaccine rollout
Updated 27 January 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshi health workers will be inoculated at government hospitals in Dhaka ahead of the country’s rollout of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine produced in India.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the “dry run” for the nationwide vaccination campaign in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

Bangladesh on Monday received 5 million doses of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India. On Tuesday, the country’s drug regulator approved the treatment for use in the immunization campaign targeting 166 million people from Feb. 7.

Another 25 million doses are expected to arrive in Bangladesh in the coming months following a purchase order made by the government in November.

On Jan. 21, Bangladesh received 2 million Covishield doses as part of “vaccine diplomacy” by India, which has distributed 7 million doses among friendly countries, including the Maldives, Bhutan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

About 700 health workers will receive their jabs on Thursday and will be observed for one week before the countrywide vaccine rollout.

“We will observe them for one week to trace any side effects. It will help the authorities to determine necessary preparations before launching the vaccine drive across the country,” Prof. Dr. Nasima Sultana, additional director-general of the Directorate General of Health Services, told Arab News. 

Sultana, who was one of the five people who received their jabs during the launch ceremony on Wednesday, said that government-run hospitals handling the rollout will intervene immediately if any side effects are seen.

“Initially we will conduct the inoculation drive at all government-run health complexes at district and subdistrict level. Evaluating the outcome of this process gradually, we will expand the vaccination drive to grassroots level,” she said. 

Authorities have prepared 294 teams at 45 healthcare centers in the capital and another 6,431 teams at 5,268 centers across the country for the February vaccination drive.

The government has launched the Surokhha app for people to register for vaccination free of charge.

While optimistic about the campaign, health experts urge caution since the vaccine has been approved for emergency use, which means that its producer is exempted from liability if side effects occur.

“The vaccine will provide immunity against COVID-19 for three months. After one year, we will know how long the immunity sustains,” Dr. Mohammad Mushtaq Hussain, adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research, told Arab News.

“For having an upgraded version of the vaccine, we need to wait for the next generation batch, since the research and development is a continuous process,” he said.

Adherence to health guidelines is essential since research shows the vaccine is ineffective in about 10 percent of those who receive it, he added.

Others expressed hope that the government has an appropriate strategy for the immunization campaign amid the health emergency.

“It’s not important how quickly Bangladesh completes vaccinating its population but how effectively it can cover the total population with proper strategic planning,” Prof. Muzaherul Huq, former World Health Organization regional adviser, told Arab News.

“Emergency management facility is a must where inoculation takes place,” he said. “Bangladesh should have a strategic inoculation plan which will cover every detail without missing a single eligible person.”

Topics: Dhaka health workers Sheikh Hasina

Related

Special Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial
World
Bangladesh joins global COVID-19 vaccine race with Bongavax set for clinical trial
Dhaka kickstarts drive to vaccinate 34 million children ‘despite pandemic’
World
Dhaka kickstarts drive to vaccinate 34 million children ‘despite pandemic’

Latest updates

Largest survey on climate change reveals most people want action
Largest survey on climate change reveals most people want action
Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19
Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19
Inscriptions from ancient Arab civilizations found across Saudi Arabia
Inscriptions from ancient Arab civilizations found across Saudi Arabia
Saudi talents welcome 2nd round of Red Sea Lodge development program
Saudi talents welcome 2nd round of Red Sea Lodge development program
Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.