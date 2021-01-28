Dubai updates entry requirements as UAE COVID-19 cases surge

You are here

Tourists wait in line to get a medical screening upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport on July 8, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • UAE nationals are exempt from pre-flight PCR tests but would be required to test upon arrival in Dubai
  • Three vaccines are now being used in the country’s vaccination program
DUBAI: Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said pre-flight PCR tests will be required from all inbound visitors regardless of country of departure as of Jan. 31, state news agency WAM reported.
The committee has also decreased the test’s validity period to 72 hours from the 96 hours, the report added.
Some visitors will also be required to do another PCR test upon arrival, dependent on their country of departure.
Meanwhile, UAE nationals are exempt from pre-flight PCR tests but would be required to test upon arrival in Dubai.
The Gulf country continued to report a record number of daily cases for the 16th day in a row.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed 3,939 new cases, increasing the total number of infected individuals since the start of the pandemic to 289,086.
The ministry also reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 4,536 recoveries, increasing the death toll to 811 and the number of recovered patients to 263,730.
The UAE also reported that 86,770 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered on Wednesday, bumping total number of jabs in the country to 2,764,445 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 27.95 doses per 100 people.
Three vaccines are now being used in the country’s vaccination program: those developed by Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Russian Sputnik V.

  • Trump halted US economic aid to the Palestinian Authority, worth $200 million
ATLANTA: Palestinian leaders have welcomed the announcement that US President Joe Biden plans to resume diplomatic ties with the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah and restore US aid for the Palestinian people.

Richard Mills, the acting US ambassador to the UN, told the Un Security Council that the Biden administration intends to fully restore diplomatic relations and reinstate economic and humanitarian aid that was blocked by the Trump administration.

Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said that President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh welcome the announcement, which emphasized US support for a two-state solution and the importance of a return to negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

He added that the Palestinian leadership is keen for negotiations to resume, based on mutually agreed UN resolutions and the principles of international law that demand an end to Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

“We are ready to resume diplomatic negotiations with Israel, with the help of international parties, based on international laws and UN resolutions,” he said. “Any solution, however, that does not take into account Palestinian rights as enshrined by international laws and UN agreements will fail.”

Wasel Abu Yousef, a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said that Palestinians realize the Biden administration has signaled a clear break from Trump’s policies, while also being aware of its continuing, unequivocal support for Israel.

“What the Palestinians really want is a clear path toward ending the Israeli occupation and the establishment of their state, not a policy of conflict management in the way it was done for eight years under the administration of former President Barack Obama,” he said.

Trump halted US economic aid to the Palestinian Authority, worth $200 million, and more than $350 million of humanitarian aid provided through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), after Palestinian leaders rejected Trump administration policies they believed denied the Palestinian people their rights and violated previous international agreements.

Mills said the decision by the Biden administration was made to improve the lives of ordinary Palestinians and Israelis.

“We do not view these steps as a favor to the Palestinian leadership,” he said. “US assistance benefits millions of ordinary Palestinians and helps to preserve a stable environment that benefits both Palestinians and Israelis.”

He also stressed the Biden administration’s “steadfast support for Israel” but added that it will support efforts to reach a mutually agreed two-state solution in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state.

Democratic US Congresswoman Marie Newman, who represents Illinois’s 3rd congressional district in the House of Representatives, said that the decision to restore ties with the Palestinians is a step in the right direction on the path to peace and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis.

“I am extremely hopeful that with the new Biden administration’s intentions and efforts to re-establish UNRWA funding, oppose illegal land annexation, and resume peace talks with the Palestinian leadership, that we will have a clearer path to peace, justice and prosperity in the region for both the Palestinian and Israeli people.”

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem during the 1967 war and has refused to abide by numerous UN resolutions calling on it to end the occupation. In 1994 the Israelis and Palestinians signed the Oslo Accords, which stipulated the end of the occupation and the eventual establishment of a viable Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Under the Trump administration, the US government in 2017 recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved its embassy there from Tel Aviv, in violation of international law that does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the holy city.

* Follow Ali Younes on twitter @ali_reports

