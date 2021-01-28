You are here

  • Lebanese central bank governor charged with breach of trust

Lebanese central bank governor charged with breach of trust

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a press conference at the bank’s headquarters in Beirut. (File/AFP)
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a press conference at the bank's headquarters in Beirut. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Salameh has headed Lebanon’s central bank since 1993
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has been charged with dereliction of duty and breach of trust, the state news agency reported on Thursday.
Judge Ghada Aoun also brought charges against a money exchange company for breaching an administrative regulation, the agency said.
It did not provide further details. Salameh was not immediately available for comment.
Salameh has headed Lebanon’s central bank since 1993. Aoun had been investigating his management of dollars that were allocated for subsidising basic goods.
His role came under scrutiny after Lebanon’s financial system collapsed in 2019, prompting a crash in the Lebanese pound and a sovereign default.

Updated 28 January 2021
Arab News

  • Pfizer announced a delay in shipments of the jabs due to works at its key plant in Belgium
  • Dubai is also slowing down its rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Health said the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will be postponed, the daily Times of Oman reported.
“The delay has been caused by the manufacturer in supplying the agreed doses to Oman. This delay would include all countries of the world contracted by the company in order to expand the production lines resulting from the increased demand,” the report quoted the ministry.
Last week, Dubai said it was slowing down its rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine due to a temporary delay in global deliveries.
“The manufacturer has announced the expansion of the vaccine production capacity, which has temporarily affected several countries globally,” Dubai’s Health Authority said.
However, individuals should still show up for their second dose appointments.
On January 15, Pfizer announced a delay in shipments of the jabs in the next three to four weeks due to works at its key plant in Belgium.
Pfizer said the modifications at the Puurs factory were necessary in order to ramp up from mid-February production capacity of the vaccine developed with Germany’s BioNTech.
There will be ‘a significant increase’ in deliveries in late February and March, the US group promised. The European Commission also confirmed that pledged doses for the first quarter will arrive within the period.

