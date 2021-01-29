You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies
FII 2021
FII 2021

Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative forum, the Crown Prince said there are plans to improve the environmental condition of the Riyadh province. (FII)
Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative forum, the Crown Prince said there are plans to improve the environmental condition of the Riyadh province. (FII)
Short Url

https://arab.news/53dnt

Updated 17 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies

Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies
  • True growth begins in city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors, Crown Prince tells FII gathering in Saudi capital
Updated 17 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Riyadh aims to more than double its population and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world under ambitious plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) gathering in the Saudi capital.

“All of Riyadh’s features set the groundwork for job creation, economic growth, investment, and many more opportunities,’’ the Crown Prince told Matteo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy, during a panel session on the future of Riyadh.

“We are therefore aiming to make Riyadh one of the 10 largest city economies in the world. Today it stands at number 40, the fortieth largest city economy worldwide. We also aim to increase its residents from 7.5 million today to around 15-20 million in 2030,’’ he added.

Cities represent 85 percent of global economic activity, he said. “True growth begins in the city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors. I have no doubt that the world economies are not based on nations, but on cities.’’
Riyadh represents about 50 percent of the non-oil economy in Saudi Arabia, and enjoys cost advantages over other urban centers. The cost of creating jobs in the city is 30 percent less than in other cities in the Kingdom, the Crown Prince said.

“The cost of developing infrastructure and real estate is also 29 percent less than the other cities, while the infrastructure in Riyadh is already very well (established) because of the sound management and planning performed by His Highness King Salman over a period of 55 years and more,’’ he added.

The Crown Prince also announced long-term plans for a greener and more-sustainable city. “This will entail planting millions of trees in the city to reduce temperatures and dust levels,” he explained. “There are also plans to improve the environmental condition of the city and the province, as well as supporting other environmental projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be announced at a later date.”

Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, told Arab News: “If you build those facilities, they will come.”

Khalid Al-Falih, the investment minister, said that a raft of business-friendly reforms would be enacted by the middle of this year.

The FII event, which attracted more than 10,000 registered attendees as well as millions more on social media, also heard that 24 multinational companies had signed up to establish their regional headquarters in Riyadh, including big names such as PepsiCo, Schlumberger, Bechtel and Boston Scientific, as well as fast-food chain Tim Hortons.

The Crown Prince also revealed that Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, could stage a second offer of shares after its historic initial public offering just over a year ago.

“This will yield a cash flow (that will be) transferred to the Public Investment Fund to be reinvested domestically and internationally for the benefit of Saudi citizens,” he said.
 

Topics: FII 2021

Related

Update Aramco could sell more shares to benefit PIF, Crown Prince tells FII
Business & Economy
Aramco could sell more shares to benefit PIF, Crown Prince tells FII
Timothy Collins at FII: ‘Survivors of this mess will provide great opportunities’
Business & Economy
Timothy Collins at FII: ‘Survivors of this mess will provide great opportunities’

Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India

Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India
Updated 29 January 2021
AP

Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India

Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India
Updated 29 January 2021
AP

Popular short-video Chinese app TikTok is cutting its workforce in India after hundreds of millions of its users dropped it to comply with a government ban on dozens of Chinese apps.

“Given the lack of feedback from the government about how to resolve this issue, it is with deep sadness that we have decided to reduce our workforce in India,” a TikTok statement said Wednesday.

The statement didn’t give details, but media reports say the company has more than 2,000 employees in India. It expressed the hope it will get a chance to relaunch TikTok in India to support hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators and performers.

The Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, in June as its relations with China deteriorated. 

Topics: TikTok

Related

Jordan to get the first TikTok house in the region 
Lifestyle
Jordan to get the first TikTok house in the region 
TikTok is wildly popular with teenagers and younger kids. (AFP/File Photo)
Media
TikTok introduces new privacy changes for under-18s

Latest updates

Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies
Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies
A restored Palestinian library in Jerusalem preserves heritage, encourages research
A restored Palestinian library in Jerusalem preserves heritage, encourages research
Saudi Arabia concludes joint naval exercises
Saudi Arabia concludes joint naval exercises
Former MEPs slam Iran’s terror campaign across Europe
Former MEPs slam Iran’s terror campaign across Europe
Egypt retrieves 5,000 artifacts from US
Egypt retrieves 5,000 artifacts from US

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.