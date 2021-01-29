You are here

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Project passes first stage in green rating award

The award is a recognition of our efforts to go beyond the current expectations associated with sustainable tourism
  • The award recognizes the company’s execution of practical strategies aimed at improving sustainability
JEDDAH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has completed the first stage of platinum certification in the “Plan & Design” criteria of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED for Cities).
The award recognizes the company’s execution of practical strategies aimed at improving sustainability and the standard of living for those involved in the project.
“As part of our ambition to become standard bearers in luxury ecotourism, we are proud to have passed this first stage of LEED accreditation,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.
“The award is a recognition of our efforts to go beyond the current expectations associated with sustainable tourism, and to become one of the first global destinations to demonstrate a regenerative approach to tourism.”
The company is looking forward to working with the US Green Building Council (USGBC) to ensure the natural environment is protected and enhanced during the construction period and beyond.
LEED for Cities is an internationally recognized urban sustainability rating system and certification program that provides third-party verification of the performance of built-out cities and communities.
USGBC provides targeted metrics that enable continuous improvement, and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability, human health and economic prosperity. As the destination-wide final certification is set for the second quarter of 2021, TRSDC is working with the USGBC to achieve certification on a number of buildings on-site, including 15 hotels, an international airport and staff accommodation buildings.
USGBC President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam said: “The work of cities and communities such as the Red Sea Project is a driving force in ensuring a more sustainable future for all.”
He added that cities and communities that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, creating a healthier environment and striving to improve the quality of life for their residents.
“The Red Sea Development Company is setting the standard for what it means to be a high performer and their efforts and achievements should be an example for all,” he said.
TRSDC’s commitment to regenerative tourism was recognized during the assessment process, specifically the master plan, which was informed by a comprehensive marine spatial planning exercise.
This initiative helped identify priority conservation areas by ensuring 75 percent of the islands within the Red Sea Project area would be left untouched, with nine islands designated as special conservation zones.
Moreover, TRSDC is committed to delivering a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040. As part of this, it is creating the world’s largest battery storage facility, which will help power the entire site with renewable energy 24 hours a day, including the island sites.

RIYADH: A joint naval exercise in the Arabian Gulf involving the Royal Saudi Navy, US Navy and British minesweepers concluded on Thursday, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said.
Brig.-Gen. Awad Al-Enezi, director of the exercise, said participating vessels executed a number of marine formations, as well as boarding and searching ships, floating mines and reconnaissance operations, port training and defense, drone operations and shooting air and surface enemy targets with live ammunition.
The Naval Defender 21 exercise began last week at King Abdul Aziz Naval Base, the headquarters of the Eastern Fleet in the city of Jubail in the Eastern Province.

Brig.-Gen. Al-Enezi praised the participants for their “professionalism and high readiness,” saying they emerged with “many positive results that reflect the importance of continuous training.”
The mixed naval exercise included the participation of a number of ships, infantry, special maritime security units and naval aviation forces training in several maritime scenarios.
The Naval Defender 21 is part of the joint military exercises conducted by the Saudi armed forces throughout the year with friendly countries, with the aim of raising combat efficiency, gaining more field experience and working to unify military concepts and terminology between the parties participating in the exercise.

 

