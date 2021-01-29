United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he was following developments in Myanmar, where military threats and coup fears have overshadowed the planned opening of parliament, with “great concern.”
In a statement he called on “all actors to desist from any form of incitement or provocation, demonstrate leadership, and to adhere to democratic norms and respecting the outcome of the 8 November general election.”
“All electoral disputes should be resolved through established legal mechanisms,” he added.
United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
https://arab.news/jfjrq
United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said all electoral disputes should be resolved through established legal mechanisms
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he was following developments in Myanmar, where military threats and coup fears have overshadowed the planned opening of parliament, with “great concern.”