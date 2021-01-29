You are here

  • Home
  • Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting with his Armenian counterpart in Yerevan on January 27, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/brbh4

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before US sanctions are lifted
  • Zarif said the demand “is not practical and will not happen”
  • Iran resumed enriching uranium to 20% at its underground Fordow nuclear plant
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Tehran will not accept US demands that it reverse an acceleration of its nuclear program before Washington lifts sanctions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.
The demand “is not practical and will not happen”, he said at a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The new administration of US President Joe Biden has said Tehran must resume compliance with curbs on its nuclear activity under the world powers’ 2015 deal before it can rejoin the pact.
Iran breached the terms of the accord in a step-by-step response to the decision by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump to abandon the deal in 2018 and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
Earlier this month, Iran resumed enriching uranium to 20% at its underground Fordow nuclear plant — a level it achieved before the accord.
However, Iran has said it can quickly reverse those violations if US sanctions are removed.

Topics: Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran US

Related

Special Iranian resistance caution against sanctions relief ‘lifeline’ for Iran
Middle-East
Iranian resistance caution against sanctions relief ‘lifeline’ for Iran
Special Former MEPs slam Iran’s terror campaign across Europe
Middle-East
Former MEPs slam Iran’s terror campaign across Europe

Turkey hopes US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal

Turkey hopes US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
AP

Turkey hopes US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal

Turkey hopes US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal
  • Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Iran’s nuclear deal in 2018
  • ‘The moment the United States fulfills its commitments, we would be prepared to fulfill ours’
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
AP
ANKARA: Turkey hopes the United States will return to the nuclear deal with Iran under US President Joe Biden’s administration, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Istanbul, Cavusoglu said Turkey would also like to see sanctions imposed on Iran lifted.
“I hope that with the Biden administration, the United States return to this agreement and cooperation on the (nuclear) issue is restored,” Cavusoglu said. “In this way, God willing, the sanctions and embargoes imposed on brotherly Iran are lifted.”
Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Iran’s nuclear deal in 2018. Under the deal, Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
After the US then ramped up sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development. Iranian state TV reported Thursday that Iran has exceeded 17 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium within a month, moving its nuclear program closer to weapons-grade enrichment levels.
Biden, who was vice president when the deal was signed during the Obama administration, has said he hopes to return the US to the deal.
“The United States unilaterally withdrew from this comprehensive course of action,” Zarif told journalists, speaking through an interpreter. “It is the duty of the United States to return to this agreement and to fulfill its obligations.
He added: “The moment the United States fulfills its commitments, we would be prepared to fulfill ours.”
Zarif was in Turkey as part of a tour of countries of the south Caucasus aimed at building support for the creation of a regional platform that would include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Russia and Turkey, and encourage cooperation between the countries.
The initiative was proposed following a cease-fire agreement in November that halted weeks of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The existing cease-fire must be rendered more lasting and trade and economic cooperation must be invigorated,” Zarif said.

Latest updates

Turkey hopes US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal
Turkey hopes US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal
Former Obama aide Malley named Biden’s top envoy on Iran — official
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy
Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy
Indian economy shrinks 7.7% in fiscal 2020-21 amid pandemic
Indian economy shrinks 7.7% in fiscal 2020-21 amid pandemic

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.