Saudi set to become Kingdom's first professional golf course architect

Saudi Abdullah Kamakhi’s has been accepted as a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Golf Saudi announced this week. (Supplied: Golf Saudi)
Saudi Abdullah Kamakhi’s has been accepted as a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Golf Saudi announced this week. (Supplied: Golf Saudi)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi set to become Kingdom’s first professional golf course architect

Saudi Abdullah Kamakhi’s has been accepted as a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Golf Saudi announced this week. (Supplied: Golf Saudi)
  The European Institute of Golf Course Architects represents some of the world's most qualified golf course architects
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Abdullah Kamakhi’s has been accepted as a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Golf Saudi announced this week.

Kamakhi’s admission makes him Saudi Arabia’s first registered golf course architect.

The European Institute of Golf Course Architects represents some of the world’s most qualified golf course architects. Members of the EIGCA oversee the construction of golf courses to the highest global standards. 

Abdullah said he has been fascinated by designed spaces from a young age which led him to study Landscape Architecture at Arizona State University. After a few years working as a landscape designer in Riyadh, Abdullah joined Golf Saudi in 2019 and began his journey in the golf industry.  

“I am so grateful for this opportunity and the support that Golf Saudi has given me. Since joining in 2019, my curiosity for golf, particularly golf course design, quickly grew and I was able to work under some great golf course architects and agronomists to give me invaluable resources to learn from,” he said. “I’m extremely motivated to continue along this career path and be a part of Golf Saudi’s incredible vision to design sustainable environments throughout the Kingdom.”

Creating new jobs and careers for Saudi nationals within the golf industry continues to remain a priority in Golf Saudi’s vision. Significant investments continue to be made to present individuals these opportunities from learning from industry experts to supporting career developments through training and qualifications.  

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said of the recent news: “This is one of the most rewarding parts of the job, seeing Abdullah thrive in a career path that, only a few years ago, didn’t exist within Saudi Arabia. Abdullah has shown great enthusiasm and a commitment to learning since joining Golf Saudi in 2019 and now we get to see him take the next exciting step in his career.  

“Access and Infrastructure forms one of Golf Saudi’s key pillars, with the aim for golf to be sustainable and accessible to all within Saudi Arabia, Abdullah will be an integral part of the team in the years to come to make this vision a reality. I hope Abdullah’s story inspires other Saudi nationals to pursue a career in golf and help to grow this great game in our beautiful Kingdom,” he added. 

Kamakhi will begin the two year course at the European Institute of Golf Course Architects in May 2021 and will be on the career pathway to becoming Saudi Arabia’s first-ever qualified golf course architect by mid-2023.

JEDDAH: The Saudi Football Federation (SFF) announced this week that it had approved the first batch of Saudi female referees as part of its efforts to develop women’s participation in the game in the Kingdom.
The SFF Referees Committee, in cooperation with the Women’s Football Development Department, approved 63 female referees to work under the federation’s umbrella. The referees attended two training programs in 2020, in Dammam in September, and in Riyadh in October, where they met with female referees from Jordan and Lebanon, who shared their experiences with the young trainees.
“It was a very enriching and encouraging experience, and gave us huge motivation and confidence in our abilities,” Lulwah Al-Dosari, one of the approved referees, told Arab News. “It is totally different when you meet someone who has already achieved something big. They told us how they had once been like us.
“I’ve been a big fan of football since a very young age, but we never had such a chance to develop and improve our abilities,” she added.

Saudi Arabia’s Women’s Football League (WFL) launched in November and saw 24 teams from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam competing for the trophy and a $133,000 cash prize. Al-Dosari refereed one of the games, between Al-Shula and United Eagles in Dammam — having completed a FIFA training course in Dubai.
Sham Al-Ghamdi, the first Saudi woman to referee an official match, having completed the same FIFA course as Al-Dosari, said SFF accreditation was something she has been “seeking for years.”
“I traveled a lot and enrolled in many courses and tried to understand all details about football despite the lack of opportunities in the Kingdom until recently,” she told Arab News. Saudi women have only been able to attend football matches since 2018.
“Meeting with international referees was a unique experience and its benefits were beyond my expectations. It was an honor for me to be part of this program,” she continued. “This is the beginning of a long journey.”
Retired referee Abdulsalam Muhanna is the founder and chairman of Al-Marred Academy, which ran the Dammam training program.
“I noticed that there were no female referees or programs that supported them,” he told Arab News.
He approached the SFF to propose a training course. “The federation supported the project and made it available for participants from across the Kingdom,” he added.
Muhanna said that his academy has witnessed “great demand and interest from women in various sports,” but that facilities are lacking throughout the Kingdom. He hopes sports clubs will invest in creating facilities to help out the next generation of female athletes, coaches and referees.
Al-Ghamdi anticipates a bright future for women’s sports in the Kingdom.
“The passion is there, the skill is there and the support is also there,” she said. “I have hope that we will have a very impressive future as referees and players, and we can prove ourselves on the regional and international stage.”

