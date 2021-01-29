You are here

  • Home
  • EU approves AstraZeneca jab as worries grow over virus strains
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

EU approves AstraZeneca jab as worries grow over virus strains

EU approves AstraZeneca jab as worries grow over virus strains
A vial of the AstraZeneca's vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured at the Derby Arena velodrome in Derby, Derbyshire, Britain, January 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmenm

Updated 29 January 2021
AFP

EU approves AstraZeneca jab as worries grow over virus strains

EU approves AstraZeneca jab as worries grow over virus strains
  • The company admitted it will only be able to deliver a fraction of the doses promised to the EU in the short term
  • That has come as a huge blow to Europe’s already struggling rollout
Updated 29 January 2021
AFP

AMSTERDAM: The European Union on Friday approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for use on all adults, as concerns grow around the world over the effectiveness of different jabs against new strains of Covid-19.
Brussels’ announcement after a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) marks the third vaccine approved for use in the EU, following the jabs made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
The pharma giant’s chief executive Pascal Soriot said approval “underscores the value of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine,” noting it is “easy to administer” — with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna alternatives requiring storage at ultra-low temperatures.
But even as she announced the approval, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen referred indirectly to a mounting row with AstraZeneca over deliveries of the shots.
“I expect the company to deliver the 400 million doses as agreed,” von der Leyen tweeted.
The British-Swedish company has admitted it will only be able to deliver a fraction of the doses promised to the EU in the short term due to production problems.
That has come as a huge blow to Europe’s already struggling rollout, while setting the EU on a collision course with former member Britain as they jostle for AstraZeneca’s limited supplies.
In a sign of the growing tensions, the EU on Friday released a redacted version of its contract with AstraZeneca, while announcing a mechanism that could allow it to deny the export of vaccines made on European soil.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom reiterated a warning against “vaccine nationalism,” saying there is “real danger that the very tools that could help to end the pandemic — vaccines — may exacerbate” global inequality.
There is also controversy over the jab within the EU itself, with the EMA saying it was suitable for adults of all ages.
But Germany’s vaccines panel on Friday upheld advice it should not be used on over-65s due to insufficient evidence that it works.
French President Emmanuel Macron also said the AstraZeneca shot appeared “quasi-ineffective” for that age group, while leaving any final decision on its use in the country to health authorities.
Beyond Europe, scientists are concerned that the coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa may elude some vaccines — a potential stumbling block to the global strategy of taming Covid-19 through mass inoculation.
With the global death toll close to 2.2 million, the fight against the pandemic has been further complicated by the emergence of more contagious variants first detected in Britain and Brazil as well as South Africa.
Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi has warned that hospitals across southern Africa are “rapidly reaching the limit of their capacities,” in part down to the new variant.
New data on Thursday and Friday showed average effectiveness of 89.3 and 66 percent for shots from American biotech firm Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.
But while Novavax’s jab was highly effective against the British variant, both were less effective against the South African strain.
Johnson & Johnson is quickly expected to apply for a US emergency authorization, and the EMA said it expected an application for use in the EU “shortly.”
Pfizer and Moderna have said their vaccines are effective against the variants.
Citing concerns over the new strains, Germany on Friday said it would ban travel from countries where the variants are prevalent starting this weekend, while Canada announced hotel quarantine for all new arrivals.
“Now is just not the time to be flying,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after airlines agreed to cancel flights to sunbelt destinations until the end of April.
In the EU, Hungary became the first member state to approve the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, saying it had agreed to buy five million doses.
The Chinese “know the most” about Covid-19, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, adding: “When I choose, I will want the Chinese vaccine.”
Until governments achieve widespread immunity through vaccinations, restrictions such as lockdowns remain among the few options available — but they are deeply unpopular among many.
In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex’s office told AFP he would announce new restrictions after days of speculation about a third lockdown.
Africa’s largest film festival, the Pan-African Festival of Cinema and Television of Ouagadougou, known by its acronym in French of FESPACO, has also had to be postponed due to the pandemic, Burkina Faso’s government said.
And in sport, the Oman Open golf tournament was postponed along with all other sporting events.
But there was good news for New Yorkers as Governor Andrew Cuomo said indoor dining could resume at 25 percent capacity from February 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
In Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has shrugged off growing doubts over the fate of the Tokyo Olympics — scheduled to start on July 23 — insisting they will go ahead as “proof of mankind’s victory over the virus and as a symbol of global unity.”

Topics: Coronavirus EU AstraZeneca

Related

This file illustration photo shows vials with COVID-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Kuwait approves emergency use of Astrazeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
Egyptian Health Ministry to receive 50k AstraZeneca vaccine doses in February
Middle-East
Egyptian Health Ministry to receive 50k AstraZeneca vaccine doses in February

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy
Police cordon off an area at a street after an explosion, which caused minor damages but no casualties, near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 30 January 2021

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy
  • Explosion mars 29th anniversary celebrations of diplomatic ties with Israel
Updated 30 January 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has tightened security at government buildings and airports after an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday.

No injuries were reported from the blast that occurred about 50 meters from the embassy, which was already under high security because India and Israel were celebrating the 29th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were taking part in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards all government installations in India, said that enhanced security measures have been put in place following the blast.
“An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings,” the CISF said in a statement.
The explosion damaged the windows of three nearby parked cars, according to New Delhi police.
“Initial impressions suggest it was a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” a police spokesman said.

FASTFACT

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards all government installations in India, said that enhanced security measures have been put in place following the blast.

Other reports suggest security has been stepped up at the Israeli Consulate in Mumbai.
“We take this very seriously,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted on Friday after speaking to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, following the blast.
“This matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits.”
In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat’s wife, her driver and two others. The explosion coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia.

 

Topics: India Indian farmers

Related

India’s vaccination platform readied to handle 10m shots daily
World
India’s vaccination platform readied to handle 10m shots daily

Latest updates

Will MBN walk the talk under Biden?
Will MBN walk the talk under Biden?
Virus-hit German economy records minimal growth
Virus-hit German economy records minimal growth
Ericsson’s earnings rise on strong sales of 5G equipment
Ericsson’s earnings rise on strong sales of 5G equipment
Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite
Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite
What We Are Reading Today: Skin in the Game
What We Are Reading Today: Skin in the Game

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.