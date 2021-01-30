You are here

‘It was a unique feeling,’ says Saudi photographer shortlisted for National Geographic prize

DUBAI: National Geographic Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Saudi dairy company Almarai, this week announced the shortlisted entries for the 2020 edition of its photography competition “Moments” — and Saudi photographer Afrah Al-Harby made the cut.

Just 10 images were shortlisted out of more than 27,000 entries. The selection was made by the competition’s judging panel, including two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and National Geographic photographer Mohammad Muheisen and Chief Marketing Officer of Almarai, Hussam Abdulqader. 

Held under the theme of “2020 Moments: A Year Lived Differently,” the shortlisted images captured “inspiring moments” of connection with the loved ones. The photographers captured students distance learning and warm yet socially distanced family moments. 

Al-Harby, a 22-year-old photographer from Madinah, chose to photograph her 10-year-old sister drawing. 

When speaking to Arab News, Al-Harby, who discovered her passion three years ago, said: “I took this picture of my younger sister during quarantine. She discovered her talent during this period. So, in this picture, I wanted to document her talent.”

The moment Al-Harby found out she was among the names shortlisted for the contest she felt proud – “it was a unique moment,” she said.

“I was not expecting I would be selected among the 10 participants shortlisted, but that is all thanks to my older brother, Mohammed, who saw a talent in me and insisted that I participate in this competition,” she said. 

The photographer, who enjoys capturing images of nature, also gave credit to her other brother Abdulla, who gifted her a professional camera two years ago.

Al-Harby’s advice to young women like herself is “to be confident.”

The young photographer is not the only Saudi talent to be shortlisted for the prize. Hussein Ali, who took a picture of a family member attending an online class, is also competing for the award. 




Hussein Ali's photograph has also been shortlisted for the prize. (Supplied)

The grand prize winner of this year’s “Moments,” one of the largest photography competitions across the Middle East and North Africa, will be announced in the coming days. The winner will receive $10,000 worth of professional photography equipment and will have their entry published in National Geographic Alarabiya Magazine. 

Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio gets a starring role in new music video

Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia championed the label in her latest music video. (YouTube)
Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio gets a starring role in new music video

DUBAI: It’s been an eventful weekend for Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio, which received a shout out from US actress Kat Graham on Instagram and was donned by Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia in her new music video with John Legend.

Known for its celebrity-loved looks — the label has been worn by the likes of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, British singer Ellie Goulding and Australian icon Kylie Minogue — Mohammed Ashi’s fashion house received the nod of approval from US actress Kat Graham on Instagram on Friday.

“Thank you @Ashistudio for my jammies and congrats on another beautiful collection!” Graham posted on Instagram Stories, alongside a shot of her artfully posed in the label’s chic loungewear. Graham, who starred in supernatural drama series “The Vampire Diaries,” then shared a throwback video of a dress fitting in Paris in 2020 in which she can be seen wearing a voluminous white gown complete with an exaggerated train and an off-the-shoulder neckline by the Saudi designer.

Kat Graham showed off the brand’s loungewear. (Instagram )

The Beirut-based fashion house launched its line of luxury loungewear in 2020, keeping in line with the need for chic but comfortable clothes as much of the world continues to remain at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The collection features fabrics such as pure silk and cashmere that can be worn both indoors and outdoors, and offers fashion lovers coordinating sets as well as long silk robes.

For her part, Graham showed off a cream colored ensemble complete with ribbed cuffs, hems and lapels.

Singer Faouzia showed off a more tailored look by the designer in her latest music video — a duet with US singer John Legend.

The ethereal video for “Minefields” sees the Moroccan-Canadian singer wearing an eye-catching shirt-and-skirt set by Ashi Studio. In the video, the pair perform in an open field, with Legend crooning while playing a piano and Faouzia singing while walking though wheat-colored undergrowth.

“It symbolizes both the emotional and literal challenges that we go through to be with and support those around us,” Faouzia said of the song and video, according to Vogue Arabia. “I hope that viewers will feel hopeful and remember that things will always get better.”

The singer paired the billowing ensemble, with its rouched cuffs and oversized lapels, with romantic hair and pearl drop earrings.

