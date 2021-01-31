You are here

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
In this file photo taken on July 28, 2020, a woman walks past a poster for the National Security Law in Hong Kong. (AFP / Anthony Wallace)
Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
In this May 29, 2020, file photo, a protester holds a Hong Kong colonial flag in a shopping mall during a protest against China's national security legislation for the city, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Thousands of protesters carrying the British flag march near the harbor of Hong Kong are shown in this photo taken on July 7, 2019. AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Thousands of protesters carrying the British flag march near the harbor of Hong Kong are shown in this photo taken on July 7, 2019. AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
AP

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
  • Some are leaving because they fear punishment for supporting pro-democracy protests
  • Others say China’s encroachment on their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable
AP

LONDON: Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: she owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. But last year she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to Britain, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision.
“To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy. But things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who didn’t give her family name because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese government. “Everything we value — freedom of speech, fair elections, liberties — has been eroded. It’s no longer the Hong Kong we knew, it’s no longer somewhere we can call home.”
Cindy, who landed in London last week, is one of thousands of Hong Kongers fleeing their hometown since Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the territory last summer.
Some are leaving because they fear punishment for supporting pro-democracy protests. But many others, like her, say China’s encroachment on their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable, and they want to seek a better future for their children abroad. Most say they don’t plan to ever go back.
Many firmed up their exit plans after Britain announced in July that it would open a special immigration pathway for up to 5 million eligible Hong Kongers to live, work and eventually settle in the UK.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week the offer shows Britain is honoring its “profound ties of history” with Hong Kong, a former colony that reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 on the understanding that it would retain its Western-style freedoms and much of its political autonomy not seen on mainland China.

BACKGROUND

  • Britain announced in July 2020 that it would open a special immigration pathway for up to 5 million eligible Hong Kongers to live, work and eventually settle in the UK

Applications for the British National Overseas visa officially open Sunday, though many like Wong have already arrived on British soil to get a head start. Eligible Hong Kongers can currently come to the UK for six months, but from Sunday they can apply for the right to live and work in the country for five years. After that, they can apply for settled status and then British citizenship.
Britain’s government said some 7,000 people with British National Overseas (BNO) status have arrived since July. It estimates that over 300,000 people will take up the offer of extended residency rights in the next five years.
Wong said she wanted to leave as soon as possible because she feared Beijing would soon move to halt the exodus.
“The Chinese government said it hasn’t ruled out harsher tactics,” she said. “I think they could lash out if tens of thousands of young professionals start leaving, because that would surely upset Hong Kong’s economy and they wouldn’t like that at all.”
Beijing said Friday it will no longer recognize the BNO passport as a travel document or form of identification, and criticized Britain’s citizenship offer as a move that “seriously infringed” on China’s sovereignty. It was unclear what effect the announcement would have because many Hong Kongers carry multiple passports.
Beijing drastically hardened its stance on Hong Kong after massive anti-government protests in 2019 turned violent and plunged the city into a months-long crisis. Since the security law’s enactment, dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested, and the movement’s young leaders have either been jailed or fled abroad.
Because the new law broadly defined acts of subversion, secession, foreign collusion and terrorism, many in Hong Kong fear that expressing any form of political opposition — even posting messages on social media — could land them in trouble.
“I think if you knew when to shut up, you’ll be OK staying in Hong Kong,” said 39-year-old Fan, who also recently arrived in London. Like Wong, he didn’t want to provide his full name. “But I don’t want to do that. I can complain about the queen if I wanted to — I can say anything here.”
Fan, an animator, had sold his flat in Hong Kong and plans to slowly build a new life in Britain — a country he had never even visited before. He won’t be alone in starting from scratch.
“This is a really unique emigration wave – some people haven’t had time to actually visit the country they’re relocating to. Many have no experience of living abroad,” said Miriam Lo, who runs Excelsior UK, a relocation agency. “And because of the pandemic, they couldn’t even come over to view a home before deciding to buy.”
The British government estimates there are 2.9 million BNO status holders eligible to move to the UK, with a further 2.3 million eligible dependants. The UK introduced BNO passports in the 1980s for people who were a “British dependent territories citizen by connection with Hong Kong.” Until recently, the passports had limited benefits because they did not confer nationality or the right to live and work in Britain.
Cindy, the businesswoman, was still recovering from jetlag, but she’s upbeat about her future.
“We want to bring Hong Kong’s energy, our resources and our finances here,” she said. “The move is for our kids, sure. But we want to build a whole new life here for ourselves too.”

Topics: Hong Kong China hegemony

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers
Reuters

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers
  • Trump has been charged with inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by his followers
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump abruptly parted ways on Saturday with two lawyers who had been working on his defense for his Senate impeachment trial in what a source familiar with the situation described as a mutual decision.
Butch Bowers and Deborah Barberi, two South Carolina lawyers, are no longer on Trump’s team, the source said. The source described the move as a “mutual decision.”
It leaves Trump’s defense team in turmoil as he prepares for a trial starting on Feb. 8 to consider an article of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives charging Trump with inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by his followers.
“The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country,” said Trump adviser Jason Miller.
“In fact, 45 senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly,” Miller said.
Forty-five Senate Republicans backed a failed effort last Tuesday to halt Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign he will not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

 

Topics: Donald Trump impeachment

